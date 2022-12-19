Head coach Mike Norvell talks bowl game, Signing Day after Monday practice

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell met with the media on Monday, ten days before the No. 13 Seminoles will head down to Orlando to face the Oklahoma Sooners on December 29.

The team is coming back from a week off for rest and hit the ground running on Sunday. Norvell said that they were “Trying to make sure that we get back to the speed of the game. I thought the guys competed at a very high level. We’ve got a lot of different situational work, but I thought, all in all, we got to accomplish what we needed to.”

With Signing Day coming up this week, Norvell said that they were “excited about the group that’s coming... great official visit weekends. You’re addressing a lot of the needs that we have to continue to improve as a football team and program. We’re getting the right guys,” adding that “they’ve got the right mindset, they’ve got the right heart, they’re excited about the direction of where we’re going, and it definitely fires me up.”

Norvell talks health of the team, the Cheez-It bowl, and more in his full interview below.