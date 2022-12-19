FSU RB Lawrance Toafili, OL Maurice Smith, and WR Johnny Wilson talk bowl prep after practice

The Florida State Seminoles kicked off their last few weeks of practice before heading down south to Orlando on December 29 for the Cheez-It Bowl. Taking on the Oklahoma Sooners, this opportunity will be a first for many to play in a bowl game, and for some, it will be the last time on the field with all of their current teammates wearing the same uniform.

Running back Lawrance Toafili, offensive lineman Maurice Smith, and wide receiver Johnny Wilson met with the media after Wednesday’s practice to discuss the upcoming bowl game and look ahead to next season.

Lawrance Toafili

The Seminoles are currently ranked top ten in yards per play, averaging 6.86. On the team's mindset, Toafili said that they’re “locked in for sure. Everybody’s got a good mindset; you know what I’m saying, approaching it the right way,” adding that “I feel good about it for sure.”

Toafili talks about returning for 2023, his pitch to recruits, and more in his full interview below.

Maurice Smith

One of the veterans on the offensive line, Smith, said his pitch to potential transfers is simple.

“I just try to be real. I try to be real to any recruit that comes in. I just tell them how coach Atkins is and how coach Norvell is. Practice gonna be, and I’ll just be 100; you know I don’t sugarcoat anything. I tell them how practice is going to be; it’s gonna be really hard. The coach is going to be after you; just keep pushing; this is what’s best for you.”

Smith goes over the bowl game, his relationship with offensive line coach Alex Atkins, and more in his full interview below.

Johnny Wilson

FSU hasn’t been to a bowl game since 2019, and even though Wilson transferred in the last off-season, this will be his first bowl game alongside many of his teammates.

“For the team, it’s been a couple of years since they’ve been to a bowl game. Last year, at my old school, we made it to a bowl game, but I didn’t get to play in it, so this will be my first experience in a bowl game, and it’s big for me. We keep talking about that ten-win season, and I don't care who we play I just want that last win on the season.“

Wilson goes over his big third-down conversion catch against the Florida Gators, what it means to finish the season strong, heading to the bowl game in his full interview below.