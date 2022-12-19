Ahead of Early Signing Day, three-star defensive lineman Tavion Gadson has decommitted from Florida State.

The 2023 prospect out of Savannah, Georgia shared the announcement on Twitter:

“I would like to thank Coach Norvell, Coach Haggins, and Coach JP and the entire Florida State coaching staff for believing in me and wanting me to be a part of your program.

“After prayer and talking things over with my family, I have decided to decommit from Florida State.”