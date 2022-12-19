Ahead of Early Signing Day, three-star defensive lineman Tavion Gadson has decommitted from Florida State.
The 2023 prospect out of Savannah, Georgia shared the announcement on Twitter:
December 19, 2022
“I would like to thank Coach Norvell, Coach Haggins, and Coach JP and the entire Florida State coaching staff for believing in me and wanting me to be a part of your program.
“After prayer and talking things over with my family, I have decided to decommit from Florida State.”
Gadson, who plays for Jenkins High School, committed to Florida State in August.
Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023
(click on names for links to commitment articles)
Class of 2023 football commits
QUARTERBACK: 3 star Brock Glenn (TN)
RUNNING BACK: 4 star Samuel Singleton Jr. (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 5 star Hykeem Williams (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL)
DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)
DEFENSIVE END: 3 star JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keldric Faulk (AL)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)
LINEBACKER: 4 star Blake Nichelson (CA)
LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)
DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Ja’Bril Rawls (FL)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Kenton “KJ” Kirkland (FL)
Transfer portal additions
RUNNING BACK: Caziah Holmes (Penn State)
TIGHT END: Jaheim Bell (South Carolina)
TIGHT END: Kyle Morlock (Shorter College, Division 2)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Casey Roddick (Colorado)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Darrell Jackson (Miami, FL)
Potential Transfer Portal names to know:
WR: Grant DuBose (Charlotte); RaRa Thomas (Mississippi State Bulldogs); Drae McCray (Austin Peay).
OL: Keiondre Jones (Auburn Tigers) — OV on Dec 16 weekend; Jeremiah Byers (UTEP)- OV on Dec 9 weekend; Gunner Britton (WKU); Jordan Davis (South Carolina); Dillon Wade (Tulsa); John Campbell (Miami Hurricanes) — OV on Dec 16 weekend.
DL: Braden Fiske (Western Michigan) — OV on Dec 16 weekend; Andre Carter (WMU); Gilber Edmond (South Carolina Gamecocks).
DB: Jason Maitre (Boston College Eagles); Davonte Brown (UCF Knights)- OV on Dec 9 weekend; Fentrell Cypress (Virginia Cavaliers) — OV on Dec 16 weekend.
