The transformation of Florida State football’s offensive line continues, with offensive coordinator and OL coach Alex Atkins adding a great deal of talent and experience this off-season via transfers from Jeremiah Byers and Casey Roddick. Atkins landed another today with the commitment of Auburn Tigers graduate transfer Keiondre Jones.
Time to kick the door down and force em to let me in. Go Noles #Committed pic.twitter.com/7Stwz4Ucfe— © (@keiondrejones) December 20, 2022
Jones is, quite simply, a mass of humanity. The 6’4, 340 pound lineman also visited the Pittsburgh Panthers, UCF Knights, and West Virginia Mountaineers, but Atkins and Florida State sealed the deal in the end.
Jones had two strong seasons as a starter on the Auburn offensive line in 2020 and 2021, before having a rough 2022 campaign that saw him relegated to second-string duty. There could be numerous reasons for this as Auburn’s 2022 season was...complicated, to say the least.
If anything, it’ll be fascinating to see what Atkins and strength coach Josh Storms can do with Jones, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining. If Storms can help Jones reshape his body, and Atkins can sharpen Jones’ technique and instill more confidence, the results could be, ahem, massive.
From Jones’ Auburn bio:
2022: Backup at right guard … earned the start against Penn State and Alabama
2021: Starting right guard … 24 career games played … only offensive lineman with start every game this season … offensive lineman of week (LSU) … PFF College all-SEC 3rd team ... SEC academic honor roll
2020: Right guard who became the starter after the injury to Brandon Council vs. Ole Miss … made first career start vs. Arkansas … starter against LSU, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Northwestern
2019: True freshman along offensive line … did not see game action ... SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll
High School: Offensive lineman with outstanding potential … four-year starter for Coach Pete Wiggins and the Cavaliers at Callaway High … Under Armour All-American Game … SportsVision offensive lineman of the year … Class 2A AJC and GSWA all-state first team … USA Today all-USA Georgia second team … consensus four-star prospect at offensive guard … rated the No. 14 (ESPN), 18 (24/7), 21 (Rivals) recruit in the state of Georgia … three-time MaxPreps All-America
Personal: Birthday is October 16 … son of Antrense Broughton … enjoys cooking … studying in the College of Education at Auburn
