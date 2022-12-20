The transformation of Florida State football’s offensive line continues, with offensive coordinator and OL coach Alex Atkins adding a great deal of talent and experience this off-season via transfers from Jeremiah Byers and Casey Roddick. Atkins landed another today with the commitment of Auburn Tigers graduate transfer Keiondre Jones.

Time to kick the door down and force em to let me in. Go Noles #Committed pic.twitter.com/7Stwz4Ucfe — © (@keiondrejones) December 20, 2022

Jones is, quite simply, a mass of humanity. The 6’4, 340 pound lineman also visited the Pittsburgh Panthers, UCF Knights, and West Virginia Mountaineers, but Atkins and Florida State sealed the deal in the end.

Jones had two strong seasons as a starter on the Auburn offensive line in 2020 and 2021, before having a rough 2022 campaign that saw him relegated to second-string duty. There could be numerous reasons for this as Auburn’s 2022 season was...complicated, to say the least.

If anything, it’ll be fascinating to see what Atkins and strength coach Josh Storms can do with Jones, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining. If Storms can help Jones reshape his body, and Atkins can sharpen Jones’ technique and instill more confidence, the results could be, ahem, massive.

From Jones’ Auburn bio: