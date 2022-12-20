Welcome to the 19th edition of the Official #Tribe23 Recruiting Thread! FSU’s 2023 class has 15 prep commitments and 6 transfer portal additions as the Seminoles continue preparations to meet Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl. We are on the eve of the Early Signing Period and there are still numerous prospects set to make decisions this week.

Who’ll be the next to visit, commit, or decommit? As always, head below for all the links to our recruiting content, check out the comment section to keep up to date on the latest Florida State Seminoles football recruiting news, and be sure to post any questions, mock classes, or comments.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023

Class of 2023 football commits

QUARTERBACK: 3 star Brock Glenn (TN)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Samuel Singleton Jr. (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 5 star Hykeem Williams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 3 star JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keldric Faulk (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Blake Nichelson (CA)

LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Ja’Bril Rawls (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Kenton “KJ” Kirkland (FL)

Transfer portal additions

RUNNING BACK: Caziah Holmes (Penn State)

TIGHT END: Jaheim Bell (South Carolina)

TIGHT END: Kyle Morlock (Shorter College, Division 2)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Casey Roddick (Colorado)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Jeremiah Byers (UTEP)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Darrell Jackson (Miami, FL)

Potential Transfer Portal names to know:

WR: Grant DuBose (Charlotte); RaRa Thomas (Mississippi State Bulldogs); Drae McCray (Austin Peay).

OL: Keiondre Jones (Auburn Tigers) — OV on Dec 16 weekend; Dillon Wade (Tulsa); John Campbell (Miami Hurricanes) — OV on Dec 16 weekend.

DL: Braden Fiske (Western Michigan) — OV on Dec 16 weekend; Gilber Edmond (South Carolina Gamecocks).

DB: Fentrell Cypress (Virginia Cavaliers) — OV on Dec 16 weekend.

Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars podcasts:

(12/16/22): Analyzing transfer portal commitments, previewing 12/16 weekend visitors

(12/15/22): Recapping 12/9 visitors as ESD approaches

(11/22/22): Instant reaction to Brock Glenn’s commitment, pre-signing day thoughts

(9/23/22): Breaking down the visitor list for Boston College

(9/23/22): Instant reaction to 5 star WR Hykeem Williams commitment

(9/21/22): Instant reaction to Blake Nichelson’s commitment

(9/2/22): Caziah Holmes, Tribe24 outreach, and LSU visitors

(8/15/22): Instant reaction to Kenton Kirkland’s commitment

(8/5/22): Instant reaction to Samuel Singleton’s commitment

(8/2/22): Seminole Showcase recap, quarterback recruiting

(7/5/22): Some blue chip lineman commits and NIL thoughts

(6/16/22): Recapping a trio of commits and Tae Woody’s addition to the roster

(6/9/22): Breaking down the QB targets

(3/29/22): Quarterbacks

(3/3/22): Previewing FSU’s first 2023 Elite Junior Day