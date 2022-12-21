Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles have been on a transfer portal tear recently, but today is all about the Early Signing Period, and the Noles are on the board again with a new commitment and signature from a versatile and talented athlete from south Florida in Edwin Joseph:

From FSU:

EDWIN JOSEPH DB | 6-0 | 190 HOLLYWOOD, FLA. CHAMINADE-MADONNA PREP Four-star prospect ranked as No. 10 athlete nationally and No. 49 overall prospect from Florida by On3…ranked 11th nationally among athletes and 43rd overall in Florida by Rivals…ranked as No. 24 athlete and No. 74 prospect from Florida by 247Sports…starred on both sides of ball at Chaminade-Madonna Prep, helping Lions win back-to-back state championships…2022 Nat Moore Trophy finalist after catching 40 passes for 661 yards and eight touchdowns, making 19 tackles, 2.0 for loss, two interceptions and nine pass breakups during 1M state championship season…made 36 receptions for 553 yards and four touchdowns while helping Lions win 3A state title his junior year…had 13 catches for 127 yards and one touchdown during sophomore season as Chaminade-Madonna played for 3A state title in Doak Campbell Stadium.

Joseph is a 6’0, 190 pound two-way player for Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, FL. He’s currently ranked as a high 3-star by the 247 Sports Composite List and considered the 465th-best player nationally (29th-best athlete and 85th-best player in Florida). Joseph holds nearly 30 offers and chose FSU over the Auburn Tigers, Louisville Cardinals, Miami Hurricanes, Penn State Nittany Lions, and South Carolina Gamecocks. Louisville and South Carolina made strong late pushes for Joseph, but none of them could overcome the FSU coaching staff and friend and now fellow #Tribe23 member Hykeem Williams.

Joseph is a highly-productive wide receiver for his high school, but started playing defensive back this season and quickly took to the position. Florida State prefers Joseph on defense, but he’ll have a chance to make his initial impact on special teams.

EVALUATED 11/03/2022

Andrew Ivins, SOUTHEAST RECRUITING ANALYST

PROJECTION

Power-5 Starter

A late bloomer that got plenty of burn on both sides of the ball as a senior at one of the nation’s top high school football programs. Initially was being recruited by most schools to play wide receiver at the next level, but elected to try his hand at cornerback summer before 12th-grade year and quickly found some success in coverage out on the perimeter. Hasn’t been measured in a while, but at one point tipped the scales at 6-foot, 170 pounds and had a near 6-foot-6 wingspan to boost. As a pass catcher, eats on short-to-intermediate in/dig routes as he can find holes in a defense and pick up chunks of yardage once the ball is in his hands. Still figuring things out as a defender, but technique has continued to improve and he looks more and more comfortable in man-to-man situations as he will get his hands on opposing wideouts and try to throw them off schedule. Also does a nice job of turning and trying to find the football once it’s airborne. An argument could certainly be made that he should play defense moving forward, but hard to overlook offensive stats (1,252 yards and 12 touchdowns while serving mostly in a complimentary role). Regardless, will add special teams value right away wherever he signs.