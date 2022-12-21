Florida State Seminoles football will officially welcome its newest class of athletes today, with high school football prospects being able to sign with schools as part of the Early Signing Period.

Florida State expects to receive National Letters of Intent (NLI) from the bulk of its commits today, in addition to officially adding a bevy of transfer portal players.

The Seminoles currently hold the No. 15 overall class according to the 247Sports Team Composite (No. 18 recruit only, No. 2 transfer only.)

To stay up to date with all of today’s action, we’ve put together an Early Signing Day Tracker for you to keep bookmarked as the Seminoles start to receive signatures.

You can also head to our official Florida State Seminoles football recruiting thread, where our recruiting staff will be breaking down the day’s action.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023

Class of 2023 football signees

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)

Class of 2023 football commits

QUARTERBACK: 3 star Brock Glenn (TN)

Signing time: Already signed, sending over NLI

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Samuel Singleton Jr. (FL)

Signing time: 7 a.m.

WIDE RECEIVER: 5 star Hykeem Williams (FL)

Signing time: 1 p.m.

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)

Signing time: 6 p.m.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL)

Signing time: 11 a.m.

DEFENSIVE END: 3 star JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)

Signing time: 7 a.m.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keldric Faulk (AL)

Signing time: 12 p.m.

LINEBACKER: 4 star Blake Nichelson (CA)

Signing time: N/A (early AM)

LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)

Signing time: N/A (already signed, enrolled at FSU)

DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)

Signing time: 11 a.m.

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Ja’Bril Rawls (FL)

Signing time: 9 a.m.

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Kenton “KJ” Kirkland (FL)

Signing time: 6 p.m.

Transfer portal additions

TIGHT END: Jaheim Bell (South Carolina)

TIGHT END: Kyle Morlock (Shorter College, Division 2)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Casey Roddick (Colorado)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Jeremiah Byers (UTEP)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Keiondre Jones (Auburn)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Darrell Jackson (Miami, FL)

Names to keep an eye on

WIDE RECEIVER: 4-star Andy Jean (FL)

Signing time: 11 a.m.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3-star Christopher Otto (FL)

Signing time: 12 p.m.

LINEBACKER: 3-star Kamren Robinson (FL)

Signing time: 6 p.m.

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3-star Edwin Joseph (FL)

Signing time: 11:45 a.m.

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4-star Conrad Hussey (FL)

Signing time: N/A (early AM)