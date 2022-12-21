Florida State is bringing in yet another talented running back, with four-star back Samuel Singleton signing with the Seminoles.

Singleton Jr. joined FSU’s class in August.

From his official FSU bio:

Four-star prospect and consensus top-25 running back recruit nationally…rated 22nd at his position and 66th overall in Florida on 247Sports Composite…ranked 14th among running backs and 39th overall in Florida by Rivals…rated 24th nationally at his position and 63rd from Florida in On3 Consensus…tabbed 25th among running backs and 68th among all recruits in Florida by ESPN…played four seasons at Fleming Island and rushed for 3,635 yards and 37 touchdowns in 38 games…selected to play in All-American Bowl following his senior season…averaged 112.8 rushing yards per game and 7.9 yards per carry as a senior, totaling 1,015 yards and 12 touchdowns in nine games while adding 227 yards and three touchdowns on 10 receptions…named to 2022 Florida Times-Union Super 11…averaged 105.3 rushing yards per game and 6.4 yards per carry his junior year with 948 yards and nine touchdowns in nine games…added four receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown while helping Fleming Island reach 7A state playoffs…averaged 102.3 rushing yards per game and 9.1 yards per carry with 921 yards and seven touchdowns plus 30 yards and one touchdown receiving to help lead Golden Eagles to regional final round of 2020 state playoffs…played 11 games in freshman year, averaging 6.6 yards per carry by rushing for 751 yards and nine touchdowns and adding 19 yards on two receptions for squad that won 10 games and advanced to regional semifinal round of state playoffs…also ran track at Fleming Island, posting personal-best times of 10.86 in the 100 and 22.40 in the 200.

Thoughts from The Three Stars

David: Singleton has long been my favorite RB target on FSU’s board for this cycle and he’ll fit in to the rotation very well. He has excellent shiftiness and long speed but also has no problem lowering his shoulder and getting physical.

Josh: There’s a reason they call him “Sweet Feet” — check the tape.

Tim: Singleton will fit nicely in the FSU running back stable. His breakaway speed makes him a threat everyone he touches the ball.

To stay up to date with all of today’s action, head to our signing day tracker as well as our official Florida State Seminoles football recruiting thread.