Florida State officially has its 2023 quarterback, as Brock Glenn signed with the Seminoles today.

Glenn, a one-time Ohio State commit, joined FSU’s recruiting class in November after a dogged pursuit by head coach Mike Norvell and quarterback coach Tony Tokarz.

It’s the second straight year Florida State has signed a four-star quarterback, with the Seminoles having brought in AJ Duffy as part of last year’s class.

Glenn joins Duffy, Tate Rodemaker, and Jordan Travis as quarterbacks on scholarship for the Seminoles.

From his official FSU bio:

Four-star prospect ranked as No. 13 quarterback nationally and No. 7 overall prospect in Tennessee by 247Sports…rated as country’s 15th-highest quarterback prospect by Rivals, 17th by ESPN and 25th by On3…made Elite 11 Finals in summer of 2022…accounted for more than 4,500 yards of total offense and 68 touchdowns during prep career…passed for 3,928 yards and 57 touchdowns with only 13 interceptions and added 654 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns…led Lausanne to eight wins and advanced to quarterfinal round of Tennessee High School Division II Class AA playoffs his senior season…was 74-of-126 passing for 1,413 yards and 18 touchdowns and added 443 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 9.8 yards per carry…led Lynx to semifinal round of state playoffs and nine wins in 2021…completed 97 of 155 passes for 1,576 yards and 23 touchdowns…also rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries…played six games his sophomore year, passing for 912 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushing for 28 yards on 12 carries…was 1-of-1 passing for 27 yards and rushed for 22 yards in one appearance as a freshman.

Thoughts from The Three Stars

David: Funny how things work out, isn’t it? Glenn and FSU took a longer road to one another, but this should be a strong match. Glenn’s high school offense should prepare him to transition into similar, albeit more intricate, schemes under Mike Norvell.

Josh: During one of our podcasts, I mentioned Glenn was a more athletic version of Brady White, who played (and had great success) under Mike Norvell at Memphis.

Suddenly, you’re starting to line up some solid HS QB’s in Tally: AJ Duffy (22), Brock Glenn (23), Luke Kromenhoek (24).

Tim: An Elite 11 finals attendee, Glenn’s stock has continued to grow over the year. He’ll need a few years to develop, similar to AJ Duffy’s path and sets up FSU with its best depth at the signal caller position since the Jimbo days.

