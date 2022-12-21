Officially official: five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams, one of the top high school football prospects, put the ink on the dotted line on Wednesday, signing with the Florida State Seminoles:

HYKEEM WILLIAMS WR | 6-3 | 210 FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. STRANAHAN HIGH SCHOOL Five-star recruit rated as nation’s No. 3 wide receiver prospect by 247Sports, 247Sports Composite and ESPN…ranked No. 4 nationally at his position by Rivals and No. 5 in On3 Consensus…rated as No. 4 overall prospect in Florida by 247Sports, No. 6 by ESPN, No. 8 in On3 Consensus and No. 9 by Rivals…ranked as No. 15 overall recruit in Class of 2023 by 247Sports, 23rd by Rivals and 30th in On3 Consensus…24th in ESPN300…selected for All-America Bowl following senior year…averaged 19.1 yards per reception in prep career…played seven games in senior season and caught 18 passes for 374 yards and five touchdowns…named 2021-22 Broward County Athlete of the Year by Miami Herald…made 40 receptions for 750 yards and 11 touchdowns his junior year…also added 16 tackles, 8.0 for loss with 6.0 sacks, one interception returned for a touchdown and averaged 41.0 yards on five punt returns as Mighty Dragons advanced to regional semifinal round of 5A state playoffs…played three games in sophomore season and caught 14 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns…also played basketball, averaging 11.5 points and 9.4 rebounds per game over two seasons, and was on swim team his freshman year…averaged double-double of 12.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game as he helped Stranahan win 5A state championship his junior season.

Thoughts from The Three Stars

David: You might have seen me mention Hykeem before- I kinda like him. My predictions, assuming he stays healthy? Starter by his second season, possibly even towards the end of his first. Multiple All-ACC awards. All-American and Biketnikoff candidate. NFL Draft pick in the first two rounds. And I still might be selling him short- he’s that good.

Josh: Did FSU seriously land Hykeem Williams? Is this a dream??

Tim: Someone check on David — is he breathing? FSU just secured the signature of a stud.

