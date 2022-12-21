Florida State has solidified another part of its 2023 recruiting class, with three-star receiver Darren “Goldie” Lawrence officially signing with the Seminoles.

From his official FSU bio:

Rated as four-star recruit, No. 41 wide receiver nationally and No. 77 overall prospect in Florida by ESPN…rated 47th in the country at his position by 247Sports and 60th among nation’s receivers in On3 Consensus…247Sports also ranked him 68th among all prospects in Florida…three-year contributor at Seminole…totaled 92 catches for 1,495 yards with 21 touchdowns and added 139 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground in his prep career…made 27 receptions for 471 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 89 yards and five touchdowns on 11 rushing attempts in eight games played his senior season…helped lead Seminoles to regional semifinal round of 4M state playoffs…played all 13 games his junior year…had 54 catches for 782 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed 18 times for 50 yards and four touchdowns…helped Seminole win 8A state championship his sophomore season, catching 11 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns…also played basketball for Seminole.

Thoughts from The Three Stars

David: Lawrence has an ideal frame for a wideout and should have no trouble adjusting to the physicality and blocking responsibilities that FSU expects from its receivers. He has steady hands and isn’t afraid to make tough, contested catches.

Josh: Goldie’s certainly a playmaker, but he has to clean up mistakes off the field to make an impact at the next level.

Tim: Goldie has break away speed with the ball in his hands that also enjoys getting physical with his defenders.

