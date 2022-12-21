The legacy continues: defensive end Lamont “Boots” Green Jr, son of Florida State’s 1998 team captain, has officially signed with the Seminoles.

PLAYER: Lamont “Boots” Green Jr.

Lamont “Boots” Green Jr. SCHOOL: Gulliver Prep (Miami, Florida)

Gulliver Prep (Miami, Florida) SIZE: 6’3, 228 pounds

6’3, 228 pounds RANKING: 91 rating (4-star) on 247 Sports Composite List (251st best player; 28th best EDGE, 49th best player in FL)

91 rating (4-star) on 247 Sports Composite List (251st best player; 28th best EDGE, 49th best player in FL) OTHER SUITORS: Let’s be serious here — Boots was always going to be a Nole.

Green Jr. has been committed to FSU since February 2021.

From his official FSU bio:

Consensus four-star prospect…ranked 189th nationally by On3, 250th in 247Sports Composite and 273rd in ESPN300…ranked 22nd nationally among edge defenders and 38th overall in Florida by On3…rated as No. 38 edge defender in the country and 57th overall in Florida by 247Sports…rated as nation’s No. 26 weakside defensive end and Florida’s No. 72 overall prospect by Rivals…ranked 43rd among country’s defensive ends and 62nd overall in Florida by ESPN…recorded 61 tackles, including 29.0 for loss with 20.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one blocked field goal in eight games his senior year…registered 84 tackles, 27.0 for loss with 15.0 sacks, and 32 quarterback pressures to help lead Gulliver Prep to 11 wins and regional final round of 4A state playoffs…made 5.0 sacks in 43-0 win vs. Booker T. Washington in regional semifinal round…had 26 tackles, 7.0 for loss with 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in six games as a sophomore…played freshman season at Miami Southwest and recorded 80 tackles with 5.0 sacks…son of Lamont Green Sr., who lettered for FSU from 1995-98 and was first-team All-ACC performer and team captain his senior season.

Thoughts from The Three Stars

David: We love Boots! I can’t wait to see what Josh Storms does with this young man after a year or two. Like father, like son- two generations of Lamont Greens making big impacts in the garnet and gold.

Josh: Another kid who’s underrated — he didn’t really play the recruiting game. Think Boots will do big things in Tally.

Tim: A sack machine, the legacy recorded 20 sacks his senior season.

