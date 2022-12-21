Florida State football has officially secured another key piece of its 2023 recruiting class, with four-star offensive lineman Lucas Simmons sending in his signature to join the Seminoles.

Simmons (who chose Florida State in June over the Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers, and USC Trojans) has the tools to be one of the best offensive line prospects to come through Tallahassee.

From his FSU bio:

Consensus four-star recruit…ranked as nation’s No. 9 offensive tackle prospect by 247Sports and 10th nationally on 247Sports Composite and On3 Consensus…ranked 62nd overall nationally and 14th in Florida by 247Sports…rated 13th among offensive tackles and 30th overall from Florida by ESPN…ranked 126th in ESPN300…tabbed 32nd in Florida and 150th overall nationally by On3…selected for Under Armour All-America Game following senior year…blocked for Clearwater Academy offense that averaged 37.9 points, 215.8 passing yards and 198.2 rushing yards per game while earning 10-1 record in 2022…helped Knights play for Sunshine State Independent Association title behind 10-win season his first year…originally from Sweden, played handball and soccer in addition to football…son of Able Simmons, who played offensive line at Oklahoma from 1996-98.

Thoughts from The Three Stars

David: Simmons has perhaps the highest ceiling among his fellow Tribe ‘23 signees. He’s extremely coachable and has raw tools and a frame that scouts drool over. As he gains experiences and reps, gets into the FSU strength and conditioning program, and builds confidence, Simmons has the ability to blossom into an All-American and first-round NFL draft pick.

Josh: Lucas Simmons is still underrated, IMO. When’s the last time FSU had a true offensive tackle you could get this excited about? I’m having a hard time with that one, but suffice to say, it’s been a minute.

Tim: 6’8, 300 bills, and an 82-inch wingspan. A monster addition for the Seminoles

To stay up to date with all of today’s action, head to our signing day tracker as well as our official Florida State Seminoles football recruiting thread.