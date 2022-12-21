JUCO defensive end prospect Jaden Jones has officially signed with the Florida State Seminoles.

PLAYER: Jaden Jones

Jaden Jones SCHOOL: Hutchinson Community College (Hutchinson, Kansas)

Hutchinson Community College (Hutchinson, Kansas) SIZE: 6’6, 240 pounds

6’6, 240 pounds RANKING: 88 rating (high 3-star) on 247 Sports Composite List (16th best junior college player; 3rd best DL, 6th best player in AL)

88 rating (high 3-star) on 247 Sports Composite List (16th best junior college player; 3rd best DL, 6th best player in AL) OTHER SUITORS: The Auburn Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers were just a couple of big-name programs that tried to woo Jones AFTER he committed to the Noles — he shut them down repeatedly.

Jones, who played this past season at Hutchinson C.C., committed to FSU last June.

From his official FSU bio:

Ranked as No. 6 JuCo prospect nationally and No. 1 edge defender via On3 Consensus…rated No. 9 JuCo prospect overall and No. 2 among defensive linemen in 247Sports Composite…Hutchinson reached NJCAA National Championship Game his sophomore season and won 2021 Salt City Bowl…three-star prospect in Class of 2021…helped Park Crossing advance to quarterfinal round of 6A state playoffs his junior season as part of defense that registered 72.0 tackles for loss with 30.0 sacks in 13 games.

Thoughts from The Three Stars

David: One of the more overlooked players in this class, Jones should become a solid rotational piece at worst for the Seminoles, and a reliable starter at best. Had he been healthy all season, it would’ve been harder for FSU to hold on to him.

Josh: I’m not saying he’ll be Jared Verse, or anything close to that really, but his length reminds me of JV. How quickly can Jaden recover (fully) from his knee injury?

Tim: An injury set back his development, but Jones has size and length that is hard to replicate.

