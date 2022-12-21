Jaheim Bell signs with Florida State

Florida State Seminoles football has officially signed transfer portal tight end Jaheim Bell.

A multi-faceted athlete, Bell brings yet another dynamic aspect to head coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Alex Atkins “offense built for playmakers.

The most versatile tight end in the nation is our next addition to #Tribe23. Welcome @dba_bell to the #NoleFamily!



From when he committed to the Seminoles:

Bell, a top target at a position of need, has committed to the Florida State Seminoles. In his three seasons at South Carolina, the 6’3, 232 pound Bell hauled in 56 catches for 757 yards and seven touchdowns. He added 301 yards and three scores on the ground. He was used in numerous spots on offense, allowing his athleticism to shine. Bell will be expected to immediately impact the tight end rotation for FSU. Based on his career production, he’ll be a front-runner to start and also line up at different spots. Bell will give Norvell and Alex Atkins another versatile tool for what could be an even more explosive Noles’ attack in 2023.

His official FSU bio:

No. 1 tight end and No. 8 overall player in 247Sports transfer ratings…played in 30 games with 11 starts in three seasons at South Carolina…made 56 catches for 757 yards and seven touchdowns…added 80 rushing attempts for 301 yards and three touchdowns…holds top-two tight end receiving yards totals in South Carolina history with career-high 159 vs. North Carolina and 136 vs. Vanderbilt…was named to Associated Press All-Bowl Team after making a career-high five receptions for 159 yards and career-high two touchdowns in 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl…scored on 69-yard and 66-yard catches on South Carolina’s first two possessions of 38-21 victory…recorded 25 receptions for 231 yards and two touchdowns while adding 261 yards and three touchdowns on 73 rushing attempts, appearing in 12 games with six starts in 2022…rushing yards total ranked second among Gamecocks and receiving yards total was third on team…caught career-high-tying two touchdowns and rushed for career-best 82 yards in 63-38 win vs. No. 5 Tennessee…appeared in all 13 games with five starts, recording 30 catches for 497 yards and five receiving touchdowns in 2021…touchdowns total tied for most on team, while receptions and receiving yards totals were second…made career-long 82-yard touchdown grab as part of career-best six receptions for 136 yards vs. Vanderbilt…also had 22-yard kickoff return vs. Commodores…saw action in five games his true freshman season and made one catch for 29 yards at Ole Miss…named to 2021 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll and 2020 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll…ranked as 17th-best athlete nationally in Class of 2020 by 247Sports Composite…accounted for more than 1,000 all-purpose yards between junior and senior seasons before injury cut short his final year…made 52 receptions for 770 yards and one touchdown and added 60 yards and two touchdowns rushing while helping lead Wildcats to quarterfinal round of 2018 AAAAAA state playoffs…teammates at Valdosta with current FSU quarterback Tate Rodemaker.

