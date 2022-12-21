Florida State football has officially signed linebacker DeMarco Ward, part of its 2023 recruiting class.

Ward committed to FSU in June and is already on campus, participating in bowl practices with the Seminoles.

From his official FSU bio:

Three-star linebacker ranked 69th nationally at his position by ESPN and 75th among country’s linebackers by On3…tabbed as Georgia’s No. 90 overall prospect by On3 and 100th in state by ESPN…rated as nation’s No. 96 linebacker prospect and No. 110 overall in Georgia on 247Sports Composite…three-year contributor at Duluth, piling up 238 tackles, including 21.0 for loss with 7.0 sacks, four fumble recoveries, one interception and five pass breakups in 29 games…recorded 74 tackles, 4.0 for loss with 2.0 sacks, one fumble recovery and two pass breakups his senior year…also rushed 23 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns…registered 78 tackles, 12.0 for loss with 3.0 sacks, one interception returned for a touchdown and two fumble recoveries during junior season to help Wildcats reach AAAAAAA state playoffs…recorded 79 tackles, 5.0 for loss with 2.0 sacks, one fumble recovery and three pass breakups in 10 games his sophomore year…registered seven tackles in one game as a freshman…also played basketball and competed in sprints and hurdles at Duluth.

Thoughts from The Three Stars

David: Often overlooked and sometimes questioned as a take, Ward capped off an extremely productive season for his high school. The coaching staff are drawn to his athleticism and instincts.

Josh: Do I like this take? Not really, if I’m being honest, but I’ll give the staff the benefit of the doubt, as they have an incredible track record when it comes to evaluation.

Tim: Ward stacked up the highlights his senior year with 111 tackles and a selection to the All-County and All-Region first teams.

