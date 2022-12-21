Multi-faceted athlete Quindarrius Jones has officially signed with the Florida State Seminoles football program.

Jones put on an impressive performance in Tallahassee as part of FSU’s recruiting camps in June and a week later committed to the Seminoles.

Jones committed as an unranked player with no other offers, and according to 247Sports, only earned a Mississippi State offer in the aftermath of his pledge. That by no means is a reflection of his potential or talent, as a quick glance at his film shows you his impressive production on offense and defense.

From his official FSU bio:

Three-star prospect rated No. 18 overall in Mississippi by 247Sports, No. 20 in Mississippi by On3 and No. 28 in state by ESPN…ranked as No. 85 athlete nationally by 247Sports Composite…tabbed as country’s No. 79 safety prospect by On3…selected to play in Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game following senior year…played wide receiver and defensive back in high school…averaged 17.8 yards per catch his senior season, totaling 426 yards and three touchdowns on 24 receptions…second-team all-state selection after catching 36 passes for 429 yards and two touchdowns his junior year…also competed in track and field at Meridian, running in 100 and 200 dashes as well as contesting long jump and high jump…mark of 22 feet, 2 inches in long jump ranks second in Meridian history…time of 22.25 in 200 is seventh-best in school history.

Thoughts from The Three Stars

David: It’s going to be fun to see what this staff does with Jones. Extremely athletic and under the radar, Jones could be a steal for the Seminoles. My guess is that he eventually blossoms at the safety position.

Josh: Although this was an interesting take at the time (no one had heard of him), I think we all agree Q will be a steal for the Noles — this kid is a smooth athlete on both sides of the ball.

Tim: Another steal from the ‘Sip. Jones checks all the boxes: size, speed, and versatility

