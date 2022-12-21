Defensive back Kenton Kirkland has officially signed with the Florida State Seminoles.

Kirkland committed to FSU in August.

From his official FSU bio:

Four-star rated as No. 29 safety prospect nationally and No. 61 overall prospect in Florida by 247Sports…ranked 35th at his position by ESPN and 47th by On3…made 49 tackles, including 1.0 for loss, and two interceptions his senior season while helping lead Raines to regional final round of 2M state playoffs…named to 2022 Florida Times-Union Super 11…recorded 20 tackles, 12 pass breakups and one interception his junior year to help Vikings win district title and advance to regional semifinal round of 5A state playoffs…also ran track at Raines…anchored 2A state champion 4×400 relay team and finished third in 400 at state championship meet…won 2022 regional title and back-to-back district championships in 400…has two older sisters who both are collegiate sprinters.

Thoughts from The Three Stars

David: What made me notice Kirkland from the start is his football IQ. He’s a very solid player who doesn’t make many mistakes in coverage because he trusts his instincts and his fundamentals. Kirkland brings a nice size/speed combination and position versatility along the defensive backfield.

Josh: Always love length and versatility in the defensive backfield. Oh and Mark Stoops really wants a DB? Yes, please.

Tim: Kirkland’s 77-inch wingspan is what sets him apart from others with similar skill sets. He’ll need some weight room development in college but his burst and length could allow him to crack the rotation early.

