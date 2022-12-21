Florida State Seminoles football has officially signed transfer portal defensive lineman Darrell Jackson:

Local guy coming back to the 850 and bringing strong production with him to #Tribe23 ! Welcome @95productions1 to the #NoleFamily : https://t.co/LS13DvYwZ0 pic.twitter.com/cXetvTzdpv

From FSU:

Has appeared in 25 collegiate games with 12 starts and recorded 49 tackles, including 4.5 for loss with 3.0 sacks, and one pass breakup…played in all 12 games with 11 starts his sophomore year at Miami…registered 27 tackles, 4.5 for loss with 3.0 sacks, and one pass breakup…made career-high seven tackles vs. North Carolina…saw action in all 13 games with start in Pinstripe Bowl his true freshman season at Maryland and totaled 22 tackles…made season-high six tackles in 20-17 win at Illinois and matched season-high stops total in 54-10 victory vs. Virginia Tech in Pinstripe Bowl…ranked 44th among strongside defensive ends in Class of 2021 by Rivals out of Gadsden County High School…made 23 tackles, 5.0 for loss, with one fumble recovery and one pass breakup in seven games his senior year…helped Jaguars reach semifinal round of 4A state playoffs…was teammates with current FSU defensive tackle Joshua Farmer at Gadsden County.

From when he committed to the Seminoles:

Jackson started all 12 games this past season and recorded 27 tackles (4.5 for loss) and 3 sacks. The 6’6”, 300 pounder was one of very few bright spots for a porous Canes defense, earning a 72.4 grade from PFF.

Jackson will be expected to immediately impact the defensive line rotation for FSU. Since this is his second transfer, Jackson will need a waiver for immediate eligibility. That shouldn’t be a problem based on prior reports that Jackson wants to be closer to home due to an ill family member.