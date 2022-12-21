Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles are putting the final touches on their early signees for Tribe 23, and they added another piece to the class today, earning a pledge from versatile and intelligent high school offensive lineman Christopher Andre Otto:

From FSU:

ANDRE’ OTTO OL | 6-5 | 310 KEY WEST, FLA. KEY WEST HIGH SCHOOL Ranked as nation’s No. 50 offensive tackle prospect by 247Sports and 59th at his position by On3…rated 106th overall in Florida by 247Sports and 111th in state by On3…all-county performer while playing offensive and defensive line at Key West…played both tackle positions and helped Conch’s offense average 34.0 points per game his junior year…also competed in wrestling, lacrosse and track and field for Key West…won 285-pound weight class wrestling regional title as a junior and placed eighth in 1A state championships…placed third in discus and fourth in shot put at 2021 district championships.

Otto is a 3-star prospect from Key West, Florida. The 247 Sports Composite List considers him the 1135th-best player nationally (94th best offensive tackle, 157th best player in Florida). What isn’t reflected in these rankings, however, is the long pursuit of Otto by FSU offensive coordinator/OL coach Alex Atkins, who honed in on Otto early and has built a strong relationship with him since offering back in May 2022.

Otto holds over 20 offers, choosing the Seminoles over the likes of the Penn State Nittany Lions, Stanford Cardinal, Syracuse Orange, and numerous Ivy League programs. This offer list reflects one of Otto’s strongest attributes: his high intelligence, both on and off the field.

Otto won’t be the highest-rated player along the line, nor will he have the highest NFL-upside. However, Otto has the tools many coaches covet in prep prospects — a good frame that is more lean muscle than bad weight (6’5, 310 pounds), versatility to play well on both sides of the trenches (Otto shows good ability to shed blocks when playing defense), ability to finish his blocks and get to the second level, very coachable, and even a background as an accomplished wrestler in high school.