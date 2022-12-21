Firepower secured: four-star wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs has signed with the Florida State Seminoles, officially landing another playmaker for the offense built for ‘em.

Jacobs committed to Florida State in June.

From his FSU bio:

Four-star prospect ranked as nation’s No. 26 wide receiver and as No. 36 overall prospect in Florida by On3…rated 41st at his position and 55th in Florida on 247Sports Composite…tabbed No. 175 overall nationally by On3…named No. 1 player on ESPN West Palm’s Top 63…made 149 catches for 2,320 yards and 31 touchdowns in two seasons at Vero Beach…averaged 105.5 yards per game his senior year, catching 100 passes for 1,511 yards and 21 touchdowns…helped lead Vero Beach to regional final round of 4S state playoffs and 11-2 record…played nine games his junior season and caught 49 passes for 809 yards and 10 touchdowns as Vero Beach played into regional semifinal round of 8A state playoffs.

Thoughts from The Three Stars

David: Every year there’s an early commit to FSU who is significantly disrespected in the rankings, and Jacobs is that man in this cycle. Electric, sudden, explosive, dynamic- whichever word you choose to describe him, few players will be more exciting to watch with the ball in their hands than All-Day ‘Dre.

Josh: Dre still needs to pack some pounds on his slender frame, but I’m just relieved he finally got his 4th star.

Tim: All day ‘Dre is severely underrated in the rankings. He went out this season and hauled in over 1,109 yards while making highlight catch after highlight catch. Jacobs will be overshadowed by Hykeem Williams but his ability to fight for the ball in the air is unmatched in the class.

