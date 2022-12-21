Florida State Seminoles football has officially signed transfer portal tight end Kyle Morlock:

From FSU:

KYLE MORLOCK TE | 6-7 | 250 BLAIRSVILLE, GA. UNION COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL/SHORTER Two-time All-American at Shorter…made 57 catches for 890 yards and 11 touchdowns in 24 games…appeared in all 11 games in 2022 and led team with 30 receptions, 446 yards and six touchdowns…played in 10 games during redshirt freshman season and caught 21 passes for 362 yards and five touchdowns…had career day in 38-7 win vs. Erskine, making career-high seven receptions for career-best 104 yards and career-high two touchdowns…played three games in spring 2021 and caught six passes for 82 yards…totaled 1,509 receiving yards at Union County…made 28 catches for 591 yards and six touchdowns during senior season as Panthers won 10 games and advanced to second round of AA state playoffs…had 47 receptions for 757 yards and eight touchdowns to help Union County win nine games, including perfect 6-0 in region his junior year…caught 12 passes for 139 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore and made two catches for 22 yards in two games his freshman year.

Morlock began his career at Shorter University, a Division 2 program, earning All-American honors and showcasing his potential to move up college football levels.

From when he committed to the Seminoles:

In his three seasons at Shorter University, he posted career totals of 57 receptions for 890 yards and 11 touchdowns. Morlock stands 6’7” and weighs 250 pounds with good athleticism and strong hands. He played for Union County High School (GA) prior to his time at Shorter. Morlock will be a candidate to become a starter for Mike Norvell’s offense as soon as he learns the playbook, at minimum providing great depth at a position that sorely needs productivity. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

