Casey Roddick signs with Florida State

CASEY RODDICK OL | 6-4 | 310 VENTURA, CALIF. ST. BONAVENTURE HIGH SCHOOL/COLORADO Played 42 games with 30 starts in five years at Colorado…started games at left guard, right guard and right tackle…22 consecutive starts between 2021-22 seasons was longest streak among Buffaloes…selected as team captain for 2022 season…started all 12 games and played total of 707 offensive snaps in 2022…showcased versatility by starting 10 games at left guard and two at right tackle…graded as team’s top offensive lineman for touchdown blocks on running plays and blocks on touchdown passes while helping block for Pac-12’s individual leader in yards per reception and a quarterback who produced conference’s second-highest yards-per-completion average…appeared in all 12 games and started final 10 contests at right guard in 2021, blocking for No. 3 red zone offense nationally…named team’s Offensive Player of the Week after 37-34 win vs. Oregon State…started all six games in 2020, five at right guard and one at left guard, and played every offensive snap in five games, missing only 10 snaps vs. Stanford…blocked for offense that ranked second in Pac-12 in sacks allowed and red zone offense and third in rushing while producing conference’s leading individual rusher…played in all 12 games with two starts at right guard as redshirt freshman in 2019…rated as No. 33 offensive guard prospect nationally by Rivals and No. 37 at his position in 247Sports Composite out of St. Bonaventure High School…named Marmonte League and Ventura County Offensive Lineman of the Year following senior season when Seraphs averaged 209.4 rushing yards per game…helped St. Bonaventure reach 2015 CIF Southern Section Pac 5 Division playoffs his junior year…earned bachelor’s degree in psychology from Colorado.

Roddick comes to Tallahassee via the Colorado Buffaloes, where he overcame a health scare en route to becoming a team captain.

From when he committed to the Seminoles:

The 6’4”, 310 pound Roddick spent five years with the Colorado program, redshirting his first season before earning 26 starts and seeing time in 38 total games over the next four seasons. Roddick primarily played offensive guard and will be expected to provide experience and leadership along the offensive line. What sets Roddick apart, however, is his journey to get to this point. In early 2021, Roddick tested positive for COVID-19, which led to a diagnosis of myocarditis. Myocarditis is the inflammation of the heart wall, and has been found as a cause of death for athletes who were otherwise healthy. Roddick overcame his health scare and was named a team captain in 2022.

