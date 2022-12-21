Florida State Seminoles football has officially signed transfer portal offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers:

Our next #Tribe23 addition brings 30 starts at the collegiate level to our offensive line. Welcome @JeremiahByers38 to the #NoleFamily!



: https://t.co/LS13Dwg8nA pic.twitter.com/xape3Oxqtx — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 21, 2022

From Florida State:

JEREMIAH BYERS OL | 6-4 | 330 AUSTIN, TEXAS L.C. ANDERSON HIGH SCHOOL/UTEP No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 19 overall player in 247Sports transfer ratings…appeared in 33 games with 30 starts at right tackle in four seasons at UTEP…rated as four-star transfer by On3…earned first-team All-Conference USA honors in 2022 blocking for offense that produced six 400-yard games and four times topped 200 yards rushing…UTEP led CUSA and ranked No. 5 nationally in time of possession and posted conference’s third-lowest tackles for loss allowed average…started all 13 games in 2021 and earned honorable mention all-conference honors…blocked for Miner offense that had nation’s third-highest average yards per completion, ranked 18th nationally in time of possession and 21st in sacks allowed…named to Conference USA All-Freshman Team after appearing in six games with three starts in 2020 and helping Miners rank 16th nationally in time of possession and post nation’s 17th-best tackles for loss allowed average…made two starts at right tackle and redshirted 2019 season…played defensive line at L.C. Anderson, totaling 74 tackles with 9.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception…also played basketball in high school.

Byers, one of the best linemen in the portal this cycle, immediately bolsters a Seminoles’ offensive line that has seen steady improvement under offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins.

From when he committed to the Seminoles:

The 6’4, 330 pound Byers is considered one of the best offensive linemen in the transfer portal. He just completed his redshirt-sophomore campaign at right tackle for UTEP and was named first-team all-conference at season’s end. Byers scored Pro Football Focus grades of 81.0 in 2022 and 72.7 in 2021, showing improvement along with versatility to slide inside if necessary. He’ll be expected to push for a starting role in Tallahassee and has two years of eligibility remaining.

