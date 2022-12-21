Florida State Seminoles football has officially signed transfer portal offensive lineman Keiondre Jones:

We're not done on the offensive line for #Tribe23! 22-game starter in the SEC @keiondrejones is now in the #NoleFamily



: https://t.co/LS13DvYwZ0 pic.twitter.com/9sLRYGwtVo — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 21, 2022

KEIONDRE JONES OL | 6-4 | 340 LAGRANGE, GA. CALLAWAY HIGH SCHOOL/AUBURN Played in 36 games with 22 starts in four seasons at Auburn…appeared in all 12 games in 2022 and started vs. Penn State and at Alabama…only offensive lineman to start every game for Tigers in 2021, appearing at right guard in all 13 contests and earning third-team All-SEC recognition from PFF…named to SEC Academic Honor Roll…started seven games at right guard as redshirt freshman in 2020, making first collegiate start in 30-28 win vs. Arkansas…redshirted 2019 season and was named to SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll…selected for Under Armour All-American Game following senior season at Callaway…earned 2A first-team all-state accolades his senior year and was three-time MaxPreps All-America selection.

Jones heads to Tallahassee after spending two seasons with the Auburn Tigers, looking to get a new start to his college football career.

From when he committed to the Seminoles:

Jones is, quite simply, a mass of humanity. Jones had two strong seasons as a starter on the Auburn offensive line in 2020 and 2021, before having a rough 2022 campaign that saw him relegated to second-string duty. There could be numerous reasons for this as Auburn’s 2022 season was...complicated, to say the least. If anything, it’ll be fascinating to see what Atkins and strength coach Josh Storms can do with Jones, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining. If Storms can help Jones reshape his body, and Atkins can sharpen Jones’ technique and instill more confidence, the results could be, ahem, massive.

