The Florida State Seminoles 2023 recruiting class was dealt a big blow today when their top defensive commit, Keldric Faulk, flipped to the Auburn Tigers on the first day of the Early Signing Period.

Faulk, a defensive lineman ranked in the top 100 nationally, had been committed to Florida State since July. Throughout the recruiting process, Faulk made several trips to Auburn, but maintained his pledge to the Seminoles. This past weekend, Faulk made his way to Tallahassee for the ground breaking ceremony for the football only facility. The Seminoles had appeared to seal the deal, but reports soon surfaced that Faulk visited Auburn after getting back home.

While the Seminoles are still predicted to finish the week with a top-20 class, the late “highly-ranked recruit flip experience” has become a similar fiasco after last year’s Travis Hunter to Deion Sanders’ Jackson State Tigers at the 11th hour saga.

Stay plugged into all the latest early signing day news with the Tomahawk Nation commit tracker.