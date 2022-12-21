Noles News: Countdown continues to FSU vs. Oklahoma

Recruiting

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — today marks Early Signing Day, where high school football seniors can officially sign with their future universities.

Florida State added a key name to its 2023 recruiting class, with transfer portal offensive lineman Keiondre Jones committing to the Seminoles on Tuesday.

We’ll be keeping tabs on all the action today in our Early Signing Day Tracker, and you can also head to our Florida State football recruiting thread to join the conversation about FSU’s 2023 signing class.

Football

We’re just nine days away from No. 13 Florida State taking on the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl — the Seminoles are currently a 9.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings.

https://t.co/OpFBTi9O6b pic.twitter.com/ik53bBJjfZ — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) December 20, 2022

It’s bigger than ME @WyattRector I love you 4L evil Twin pic.twitter.com/PQ9KrRSs2b — Brendan Gant (@TheReal_BGant) December 20, 2022

I’m always grateful for every opportunity that is given. Everybody has a story but what makes your different? I’m just trying to be the best I can and give game to others so we can all achieve our goals. I’ll always appreciate FSU for helping me grow. pic.twitter.com/S6Ag52VVgg — Big Coop (@trenchmonster1) December 20, 2022

Small victories turn into big ones ! It’s gone get greater real soon!! #Godsplan #TTP pic.twitter.com/hRNOYX4XNI — Cazmaniac (@CaziahHolmes) December 21, 2022

Who is your early 2023 Heisman pick? pic.twitter.com/ZRDDRJ1JkC — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 20, 2022

Check out the entire episode right here!! https://t.co/NQz75vG1du pic.twitter.com/ou2jMp2JwA — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) December 20, 2022

“I was looking for a place I could call home and be around coaches that I knew would support me.”#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/wO0riaES6T — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 21, 2022

Basketball

Florida State Seminoles women’s basketball is set to take on rival Miami (FL) at 12 p.m. inside the Donald L. Tucker Center — freshman Ta’Niya Latson is averaging 25.3 points per game this year, leading the ACC, and is the nation’s only player who ranks in the Top 3 nationally in both free throws made (2nd) and field goals made (3rd).

Eight and a half hours later, FSU men’s hoops is set to face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-4, 0-1 ACC) — the Seminoles hold a perfect 8-0 record at home vs. Notre Dame and are considered a one-point underdog, according to DraftKings.

Soccer

There was a lot of success this season on the field and in the classroom! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/0WZB0iNajD — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) December 19, 2022

A senior season to remember and a career to remember from ! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/nCRii3YaSw — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) December 20, 2022

Baseball

FSU baseball posted its best team GPA in program history last semester, with the Seminoles logging a 3.11 average. Per FSU Sports Info, nineteen players achieved a 3.20 GPA or higher, with seven players reaching a 3.50 GPA for the semester.