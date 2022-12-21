 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Noles News: Countdown continues to FSU vs. Oklahoma

All the latest in Florida State Seminoles sports

By Perry Kostidakis
/ new
Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Recruiting

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — today marks Early Signing Day, where high school football seniors can officially sign with their future universities.

Florida State added a key name to its 2023 recruiting class, with transfer portal offensive lineman Keiondre Jones committing to the Seminoles on Tuesday.

We’ll be keeping tabs on all the action today in our Early Signing Day Tracker, and you can also head to our Florida State football recruiting thread to join the conversation about FSU’s 2023 signing class.

Football

We’re just nine days away from No. 13 Florida State taking on the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl — the Seminoles are currently a 9.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings.

Basketball

Florida State Seminoles women’s basketball is set to take on rival Miami (FL) at 12 p.m. inside the Donald L. Tucker Center — freshman Ta’Niya Latson is averaging 25.3 points per game this year, leading the ACC, and is the nation’s only player who ranks in the Top 3 nationally in both free throws made (2nd) and field goals made (3rd).

Eight and a half hours later, FSU men’s hoops is set to face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-4, 0-1 ACC) — the Seminoles hold a perfect 8-0 record at home vs. Notre Dame and are considered a one-point underdog, according to DraftKings.

Soccer

Baseball

FSU baseball posted its best team GPA in program history last semester, with the Seminoles logging a 3.11 average. Per FSU Sports Info, nineteen players achieved a 3.20 GPA or higher, with seven players reaching a 3.50 GPA for the semester.

“It’s always commendable when a team reaches marks never seen before in our program,” first-year head coach Link Jarrett said. “Time management, work ethic and execution are valuable traits in any walk of life. The vast majority of our players performed well, and honestly, we have better semesters on the horizon.

“Lauren Day’s transition taking the lead with our program was seamless. She did a fabulous job supporting our team while leading current and future players. Izzy Austin provided constant mentorship and guidance while Miguel Negron handled his leadership role in a very professional manner. I am proud and thankful for all of those that guided our student-athletes.”

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...