“Mindset and approach:” Norvell, players talk prep for Oklahoma

The No. 13 Florida State Seminoles are wrapping up the end of this week in preparation for heading down to Orlando on December 29 to face the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl. Head coach Mike Norvell along with defensive linemen Derrick McLendon and Dennis Briggs defensive back Shyheim Brown met with the media after Wednesday’s practice to discuss the remainder of bowl prep and the excitement that is hovering around this upcoming game.

Norvell opened up his interview by saying that he really liked the energy from the team today and that they are still cleaning some things up in preparation for Oklahoma.

“I really like the energy from the guys today. Yesterday was their off day. Seeing them just the mindset, the approach you had good competitive drills. We’re going against each other. Obviously, we have some things to clean up, trying to present a lot of different looks. You get to a bowl game, and you have a season’s worth of looks at you to prepare for.”

Norvell, Briggs, Brown, and McLendon’s full interviews can be seen below.

Mike Norvell

Shyheim Brown

Derrick McLendon

Dennis Briggs

*Briggs’ interview courtesy of Noles247.