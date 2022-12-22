FLIP ALERT: Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles have pulled off some magic on the second day of the December signing period. Tonight, the Seminoles earned the hotly-contested commitment of coveted blue-chip defensive back Conrad Hussey, who was previously pledged to the Penn State Nittany Lions and was being $trongly courted by the Miami (FL) Hurricanes.

Hussey is a 6’0, 180 pound defensive back from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he stars for St. Thomas Aquinas High School. He’s considered the 238th-best prospect in the nation by the 247 Sports Composite List (19th-best safety, 47th-best player in FL). He holds two dozen offers, including from the Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Kentucky Wildcats, Miami (FL) Hurricanes, Oklahoma Sooners, Ole Miss Rebels, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Utah Utes. Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes tried to get in late, as well.

Hussey profiles as a safety at the next level and developed strong rapport with the coaching staff. He’s been in constant contact with FSU since the summer, translating into an official visit from December 9-11. Following the visit, Hussey raved about the family atmosphere and genuine relationships within the program.

Hussey runs track for STA, in addition to being a leader on the football team. Now, he’ll take his talents to Tallahassee as a member of #Tribe23.