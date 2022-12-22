The Florida State Seminoles continued their offseason roster churn today as defensive back Malik Feaster entered the transfer portal:

I have officially entered my name in the transfer portal with one year of eligibility left.



All Conference Cornerback



Career: 118 tackles, 1 FF, 2 FR, 3 INT, 24 PBU, 1 DEF TD, 86 KR Yds @SSN_Portal @RivalsPortal @farrellportal pic.twitter.com/YTnRKM7F2T — Malik Feaster (@Malik_Feaster) December 22, 2022

Feaster played in just four games for Florida State, assisting on just one tackle.

From his bio:

Appeared in 40 games in four seasons at Jacksonville State…made 118 tackles, 4.0 for loss, three interceptions, 24 pass breakups and two fumble recoveries…recorded 42 tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 2021…fumble recovery was returned 100 yards for touchdown in win vs. North Alabama…made career-high 11 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble in victory vs. No. 24 Stephen F. Austin…appeared in five games during 2020 season, recording eight tackles, 0.5 for loss, and one pass breakup…played 12 games in sophomore season and made 40 tackles, 1.0 for loss, and team-high eight pass breakups…recorded 28 tackles, 2.5 for loss, one interception, nine pass breakups and one fumble recovery in 13 games as a freshman…made 32 tackles and two interceptions while totaling 234 all-purpose yards his senior year at Stephens County…also played basketball and participated in sprints and jumps for Indians…earned bachelor’s degree in integrated studies from Jacksonville State.

