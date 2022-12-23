 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU adds blue-chip player to 2023 recruiting class

The good news continues to roll in for #Tribe23

By LastNoleofKrypton
Marcus Woodson-Twitter Account

Recruiting:

Flip, Flip, Flip (game over) Four-star safety Conrad Hussey flipped last night from Penn State to Florida State.

Just a few spots left as FSU awaits the decision of a couple of key transfer portal targets.

Football:

The latest episode of The Climb is here:

What’s it like navigating NCAA rules in the NIL era for bowl sponsors? Not easy.

Malik Feaster has entered the portal; godspeed.

Florida Gators right tackle Michael Tarquin is entering the transfer portal; he started seven games for the Gators this year.

Other Sports:

Ta’Niya Latson is the only freshman on this list of the 25 best players in college basketball.

Alumni:

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns is having his best season as a pro and being recognized for it as a Pro Bowl starterr:

