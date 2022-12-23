Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU adds blue-chip player to 2023 recruiting class

Recruiting:

Flip, Flip, Flip (game over) Four-star safety Conrad Hussey flipped last night from Penn State to Florida State.

Just a few spots left as FSU awaits the decision of a couple of key transfer portal targets.

Football:

The latest episode of The Climb is here:

Our latest episode of The Climb is here! Signing Day, awards season, groundbreaking and bowl practice all included



"Make sure you guys enjoy the ride." @BMac_SportsTalk



FSU Football December 22, 2022

What’s it like navigating NCAA rules in the NIL era for bowl sponsors? Not easy.

Malik Feaster has entered the portal; godspeed.

Florida Gators right tackle Michael Tarquin is entering the transfer portal; he started seven games for the Gators this year.

Other Sports:

There's nothing sweeter than a rivalry dub



Recap our 92-85 dub over Miami.#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/OpQqyUunUR — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) December 22, 2022

Ta’Niya Latson is the only freshman on this list of the 25 best players in college basketball.

Alumni:

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns is having his best season as a pro and being recognized for it as a Pro Bowl starterr: