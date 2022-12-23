Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU adds blue-chip player to 2023 recruiting class

Recruiting:
Flip, Flip, Flip (game over) Four-star safety Conrad Hussey flipped last night from Penn State to Florida State.
A versatile, dynamic playmaker and 2⃣-time state champion has joined #Tribe23! Welcome @ConradHussey to the #NoleFamily— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 22, 2022
Just a few spots left as FSU awaits the decision of a couple of key transfer portal targets.
Football:
The latest episode of The Climb is here:
Our latest episode of The is here! Signing Day, awards season, groundbreaking and bowl practice all included— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 22, 2022
"Make sure you guys enjoy the ride." @BMac_SportsTalk
What’s it like navigating NCAA rules in the NIL era for bowl sponsors? Not easy.
Malik Feaster has entered the portal; godspeed.
Florida Gators right tackle Michael Tarquin is entering the transfer portal; he started seven games for the Gators this year.
Other Sports:
There's nothing sweeter than a rivalry dub— FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) December 22, 2022
Recap our 92-85 dub over Miami.#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/OpQqyUunUR
Ta’Niya Latson is the only freshman on this list of the 25 best players in college basketball.
Alumni:
Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns is having his best season as a pro and being recognized for it as a Pro Bowl starterr:
Congratulations to our 2️⃣ Pro Bowl starters, @DerwinJames & @Fire_Burns99!#NoleFamily | #NFLNoles pic.twitter.com/fQKB1bDpwp— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 22, 2022
