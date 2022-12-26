Noles News: FSU arrives in Orlando for Cheez-It Bowl

‘Tis the season, and the Florida State Seminoles are bowl bound this week, touching down in Orlando, FL, to face the Oklahoma Sooners for the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl on Christmas Day.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. on December 29 and will broadcast on ESPN.

IMPORTANT: @FSUFootball has arrived in Orlando! Time for a little Christmas fun. pic.twitter.com/stpgZ08pF9 — Cheez-It Bowl (@CheezItBowl) December 26, 2022

Currently a 9.5-point favorite according to DraftKings, the No. 13 Seminoles will be led by quarterback Jordan Travis who announced earlier in December that he would return to Tallahassee in 2023.

"It's all about the ballgame, but it's also a time to really enjoy each other's company. These players have invested a lot into each other, and those relationships are important."@Coach_Norvell joins @jeffculhane for today's report brought to you by @TheBattlesEnd #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/e0ic9spUEk — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 26, 2022

Stay updated this week with live coverage from Orlando from Tomahawk Nation.

Recruiting

Early Signing Day, which took place last week for Tribe ‘23, went without any major surprises as opposed to last ye— (never mind, forget it), and the Noles managed to add 23 early signees.

FSU currently has the 19th overall class and the number two transfer class in the country.

There have been a lot of moving parts in the recruiting world in the second year of the wild west of college football. Stay updated with everything related at Tomahawk Nation’s FSU Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #21.

All Sports

Freshman women’s basketball player Ta’Niya Latson was named one of the top 25 WBB players in the NCAA. She leads the team with 30 steals and has won ACC rookie of the week six times. From Seminoles.com:

Latson is proving to be the nation’s best freshman and one of the top players in the country, ranking in the Top 6 nationally in field goals made (third), free throw attempts (second), free throws made (second), total points (third) and points per game (fifth). Her 25.0 points per game make her the only 20-point scorer on average in the ACC. The sixth-time ACC Rookie of the Week winner and two-time ACC Player of the Week also leads the Seminoles with 30 steals, taking a lot of pride in her game as an on-ball defender.

Hoops’ next game will also be on December 29, against the North Carolina Tar Heels at 8:00 p.m.

Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas



Here is our gift to you #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/lULFWi05fc — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) December 25, 2022

Some Noles in the pros shined over the holiday weekend. Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and running back Cam Akers stole the show in their 51-14 win over the Denver Broncos, and Josh Sweat made it look easy.

Cam Akers, league-winner



Just as we all expected pic.twitter.com/2GWl72CPNS — ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) December 26, 2022

I’ve been a long-time seeker of the honey-fried chicken recipe.

Looking for a delicious dessert to sweeten up your holidays? This peach cobbler is a home run ⬇️



Garnet & Gold Grub presented by @TECOPeoplesGas pic.twitter.com/v9yd1RvJqo — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) December 23, 2022

So, which is it?