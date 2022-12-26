Florida State has secured another top player out of the transfer portal, today landing Western Michigan Broncos defensive lineman transfer Brandon Fiske.

Fiske was courted by several Power Five programs but was being most heavily pursued by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who brought him in for a visit earlier this month.

The fifth-year senior earned second-team All-MAC honors for the Broncos after a 2022 performance that saw him log up 59 tackles (12 for loss) and six sacks.

From his Western Michigan bio:

2021: Started and played in all 13 games ... finished season with career-high 43 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks ... had two tackles and 1.5 sacks in win at Pittsburgh ... had six tackles against Toledo ... recorded season-high seven tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss at Eastern Michigan ... had five tackles and one sack in Quick Lane Bowl victory over Nevada. 2020: Started all six games, making 13 total tackles ... Recorded six total tackles, 2.5 for loss and a sack against Northern Illinois. 2019: Played in 12 games, missing the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl ... tallied 24 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, one fumble recovery and one QB pressure ... collected seven games with 2+ tackles and three with 3+ stops including a career-high five tackles against Monmouth and Georgia State ... added three tackles and 0.5 TFL at Eastern Michigan ... booked first career sack and TFL against Monmouth ... recovered a fumble at Northern Illinois in the regular season finale ... on the field for 386 snaps. 2018: Played in two games, against Ball State and BYU in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl ... did not record any statistics ... on the field for 19 snaps. PRIOR TO WESTERN MICHIGAN: A four-year letterman for Michigan City High School ... three-time All-Duneland Conference selection ... two-time team captain ... ASN all-area and News-Dispatch All-Area honoree ... led team to state semifinals for the first time in school history ... also played baseball. PERSONAL: Born January 18, 2000 ... son of Emily and Brian Fiske ... majoring in recreation: sport management.

