Noles News: Florida State sets its sights on the Sooners for the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl

There was a lot of exciting news happening over the weekend for the Florida State Seminoles, some good, some bad. Football is going bowling in Orlando for the first time since 2019, men’s basketball fell to 1-9; meanwhile, women’s hoops are on a roll, and soccer fell short of the National Title game.

With the craziness of championship weekend ending and bowl selection over, it’s time to take a look back at what's happening in Florida State Athletics.

Football

In case you missed it, the No. 13 Seminoles carved their way into the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl, which was announced Sunday afternoon to take on the Oklahoma Sooners for the first time since 2011.

The matchup is set to take place on December 29th and will be the first bowl game in head coach Mike Norvell’s tenure and the first appearance for the Seminoles since 2019.

“You work hard to earn a bowl game,” coach Norvell said, “and then to have a matchup against a very talented team is something I know our players are going to be excited about.”

More information on the 4⃣9⃣th bowl appearance in program history, including video of Coach Norvell's media availability



The Seminoles opened up as one-point favorites per Action Sports Network, but DraftKings.com has yet to release their early lines for the matchup, which will broadcast on ESPN at 5:30 p.m.

ACC Honors went out earlier in the week, and alongside FSU adding 15 players to the All-ACC team, defensive end Patrick Payton won the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Recruiting

Heading down to South Florida for the bowl game and then returning next year to kick off the season against the LSU Tigers places the Seminoles in prime real estate to showcase their program.

Finishing off 2022 with a 10-win season will attract recruits and help keep the ones committed to the ‘23 class.

Basketball

It hasn’t been the best start for the men’s basketball team finishing their first conference game in a loss against Virginia 52-67 and now looking at a 1-9 record. Adding to that, Cam’Ron Fletcher is out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

The Seminoles will face the Louisville Cardinals on December 10 inside the Tucker Center at 1:00 p.m.

Women’s basketball continued their run on Sunday night, taking down the Stetson Hatters 83-48, and are on a four-game winning streak sitting 9-1 on the season.

Standout Ta’Niya Latson led the team in points with 24, and Makayla Timpson ended the night with 11 rebounds, topped off by Jazmine Massingill’s five rebounds. Women’s basketball is set to host Texas Southern on December 11 at 2:00 p.m.

All Sports

Making it to the semifinals isn’t something new for the Women’s soccer team, and under new head coach Brian Pensky, they did just that. In a valiant effort, the Seminoles lost to the North Carolina Tarheels 2-3 and were eliminated from the College Cup. They finished the season with an ACC Championship and look to retain their spot in the upper echelon of college soccer.

