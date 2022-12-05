Early Monday evening, UTEP offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers was offered by Alex Atkins, Mike Norvell, and the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Byers is a 6’4 331 pound tackle originally from Austin, Texas and attended L.C. Anderson High School.

Since entering the portal earlier today, Byers has received P5 offers from the Maryland Terrapins, Miami Hurricanes, and Texas Tech Red Raiders, and I’d expect that list to multiply quickly.

From his UTEP bio:

Conference USA All-Freshman Team (2020)

2021 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN)

Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.

Starter at right tackle in all 13 games.

Was instrumental in the Miners averaging 392.0 yards per game, including 140.0 rushing.

Paved the way for Ronald Awatt and Deion Hankins to average over 100 yards rushing per game combined.

Helped UTEP rank 18th nationally in time of possession (31:51) and 21st in sacks allowed (1.46 per game).

2020 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN)

Saw action in six games on the offensive line, including making three starts on the season.

Started the season-opening win over Stephen F. Austin at right tackle, as well as UTEP’s games at Charlotte and North Texas.

Helped pave the way for a rushing attack that scored 16 touchdowns and surpassed 1,000 yards on the season.

2019 (FRESHMAN)

Earned a redshirt after playing and starting two games on the offensive line for the Miners.

Made his first career start at UAB.

Also earned his first career start in the season finale versus Rice.

HIGH SCHOOL

Played three seasons of varsity football at L.C. Anderson HS and saw action in all 10 games in 2018.

Tallied a total of 74 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups and an interception.

Created holes and paved the way for Trojans rushers to gain 1,334 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The team rushed for over 100 yards in five games, including 241 yards in a victory over Austin.

Added 11 total stops.

As a sophomore, played in 10 games and posted 52 tackles, six tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries.

PERSONAL

Full name is Jeremiah Shaquille Byers … Son of Kevin Drones and Shalanda Byers … Has one brother and two sisters … Born in Austin, Texas … Father is a football coach at Shadow Creek High School … Mother is a volleyball coach at L.C. Anderson High School … Undeclared major.