Football:

FSU’s 2023 prospects just got that much better; Jordan Travis has announced that he will return to FSU in 2023 for his final season of eligibility:

Mycah Pittman was right about Jordan Travis in June; will he be pulling receipts again this time next year?

Y’all know how I predicted Travs year and pulled out receipts? Heisman 2023 winner. I’ll be grabbing my receipts by the end of the year https://t.co/z3ggrPgS9K — MJP (@MycahPittman) December 6, 2022

Brent Venables had nothing but positive things to say about Mike Norvell and this year’s ‘Noles.

Good luck to Amari Gainer and all of the Seminoles that have entered the portal.

This feels somewhat unsustainable:

Over 1,000 players have entered the NCAA transfer portal for the 2023 cycle https://t.co/u6r8rbW9p3 pic.twitter.com/reTzCD3dBV — On3 (@On3sports) December 6, 2022

FSU is over a touchdown favorite over Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl.

The Cheez-It Bowl is a showcase game for Florida State.

Recruiting:

Lamont Green, Jr. senior highlights are impressive:

https://t.co/TevexHRNXG Seminoles !!! You really need to take a Few moments and Watch This — Lamont Green (@lamontgreen45) December 5, 2022

FSU has offered an All-Conference offensive tackle in the portal.

Mike Norvell went in-home with prized QB commit four-star Brock Glenn:

My family and I enjoyed spending some time with Coach Norvell! Excited for the future! pic.twitter.com/6WxWWnBI6X — Brock Glenn (@Brock1Glenn) December 6, 2022

Other Sports:

I’m starting to run out of platitudes to describe Ta’Niya Latson:

FOUR STRAIGHT!@NiyaLatson becomes the first Seminole to win ACC Rookie of the Week four times in a season.



: https://t.co/PoJDSvAwoW#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/oRBcfBP076 — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) December 5, 2022

It wasn’t the result FSU Soccer wanted but there we still some performances worth acknowledgement: