Florida State football, recruiting news: Jordan Travis is back for 2023

Is the FSU signal caller a Heisman contender?

By LastNoleofKrypton
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Florida at Florida State Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football:

FSU’s 2023 prospects just got that much better; Jordan Travis has announced that he will return to FSU in 2023 for his final season of eligibility:

Mycah Pittman was right about Jordan Travis in June; will he be pulling receipts again this time next year?

Brent Venables had nothing but positive things to say about Mike Norvell and this year’s ‘Noles.

Good luck to Amari Gainer and all of the Seminoles that have entered the portal.

This feels somewhat unsustainable:

FSU is over a touchdown favorite over Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl.

The Cheez-It Bowl is a showcase game for Florida State.

Recruiting:

Lamont Green, Jr. senior highlights are impressive:

FSU has offered an All-Conference offensive tackle in the portal.

Mike Norvell went in-home with prized QB commit four-star Brock Glenn:

Other Sports:

I’m starting to run out of platitudes to describe Ta’Niya Latson:

It wasn’t the result FSU Soccer wanted but there we still some performances worth acknowledgement:

