Social media reactions to Jordan Travis’ return in 2023

Amidst all the turmoil in the transfer portal and players declaring for the NFL Draft, which was one for the record books, FSU fans can breathe a sigh of relief because their top signal-caller is staying home. Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis announced on Monday night that he will be returning for the 2023 season, which sparked a social media frenzy of cheers and Heisman talk for next year.

Travis, who began his career with the Louisville Cardinals, transferred to Florida State for the 2019 season. He earned a sixth year of eligibility as part of a blanket decision by the NCAA in 2020. Despite appearing in just 37 games over his time in Tallahassee and becoming a full-time starter for the first time this season, he’s the only player in Florida State history to be top 10 in both passing and rushing touchdowns.

Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions from social media.

FSU wide receiver Mycah Pittman made his prediction known:

Y’all know how I predicted Travs year and pulled out receipts? Heisman 2023 winner. I’ll be grabbing my receipts by the end of the year https://t.co/z3ggrPgS9K — MJP (@MycahPittman) December 6, 2022

FSU DE Jared Verse:

FSU Strength and Conditioning coach Josh Storms:

FSU RB Rodney Hill:

ACCN’s Jordan Cornette:

The nation’s most explosive offense returns their leading man.



Preseason top 10 team next year. https://t.co/sf3w5BKCcp — jordan cornette (@jordancornette) December 6, 2022

EJ Manuel has been on the Heisman train (technically, not a reaction to the news).

.@EJManuel3 thinks @jordantrav13 can win the Heisman next season if he returns to Florida State:



pic.twitter.com/3bAIFM5MLc — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) December 5, 2022

FSU RB Trey Benson:

JT for Heisman https://t.co/btEt2rkQuL — Trey Benson (@trey_uno1) December 6, 2022

Head coach Mike Norvell:

Run it back!! So honored to be on this journey with you @jordantrav13 what a great representative of our program and a tremendous teammate/leader. Excited for the future and the opportunity that lies ahead. Going to be special! #NoleFamily #KeepCLIMBing https://t.co/4NMwEIyCR4 — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) December 6, 2022

FSU Alumni and NBC Sports Host Jordan Giorgio:

Sports photographer Melina Myers:

#13 staying at FSU for another year!

Lets Go! Heisman 2023...! pic.twitter.com/vifbqlLoZW — Melina Myers (@melinasphotos) December 6, 2022

Sports photographer Charles Mays:

Next season will be fun in Tally…#GoNoles pic.twitter.com/9mzbwdbMXQ — Charles Mays (@cmays_media) December 6, 2022

ACC PM host Taylor Tannebaum:

CFB Numbers:

Since 2004, Jordan Travis trails only Jameis Winston in ESPN's Expected Points Added and Points Above Average among #FSU QBs. Shows both how insane Jameis was but also how valuable Jordan has been #FSUTwitter https://t.co/Qi9ElCvtp5 — CFBNumbers (@CFBNumbers) December 6, 2022

ESPN writer Andrea Adelson

Huge news for Florida State as Jordan Travis will be back for one more season … https://t.co/swTQ4OXonx — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) December 6, 2022

FSU superfan Timothy Donovan:

The Athletic writer Nicole Auerbach:

Jordan Travis coming back to FSU. Massive news for a player and program that made a huge jump this year. https://t.co/vuwLvg1Gmd — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 6, 2022

CFB analyst, former FSU QB Danny Kanell:

This is what building a strong culture looks like https://t.co/62obXdsoSf — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) December 6, 2022

Voice of FSU Jeff Culhane: