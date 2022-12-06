 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions to Jordan Travis’ return in 2023

There are a lot of people on the Heisman train

By Tommy Mire
Peyton Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Amidst all the turmoil in the transfer portal and players declaring for the NFL Draft, which was one for the record books, FSU fans can breathe a sigh of relief because their top signal-caller is staying home. Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis announced on Monday night that he will be returning for the 2023 season, which sparked a social media frenzy of cheers and Heisman talk for next year.

From TomahawkNation.com:

Travis, who began his career with the Louisville Cardinals, transferred to Florida State for the 2019 season. He earned a sixth year of eligibility as part of a blanket decision by the NCAA in 2020.

Despite appearing in just 37 games over his time in Tallahassee and becoming a full-time starter for the first time this season, he’s the only player in Florida State history to be top 10 in both passing and rushing touchdowns.

Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions from social media.

FSU wide receiver Mycah Pittman made his prediction known:

FSU DE Jared Verse:

FSU Strength and Conditioning coach Josh Storms:

FSU RB Rodney Hill:

ACCN’s Jordan Cornette:

EJ Manuel has been on the Heisman train (technically, not a reaction to the news).

FSU RB Trey Benson:

FSU RB Rodney Hill:

Head coach Mike Norvell:

FSU Alumni and NBC Sports Host Jordan Giorgio:

Sports photographer Melina Myers:

Sports photographer Charles Mays:

ACC PM host Taylor Tannebaum:

CFB Numbers:

ESPN writer Andrea Adelson

FSU superfan Timothy Donovan:

The Athletic writer Nicole Auerbach:

CFB analyst, former FSU QB Danny Kanell:

Voice of FSU Jeff Culhane:

