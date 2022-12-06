Tuesday evening, Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver transfer Rara Thomas was offered by the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Thomas is a 6’2 200 pound WR from Eufaula, Alabama.

Since entering the transfer portal yesterday, he’s received offers from the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Oklahoma Sooners, Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, UCF Knights, Utah Utes, and West Virginia Mountaineers, among others.

From his MSU bio:

2022 (Sophomore Season) Appeared in 12 games ... Memphis (9/3): Hauled in all five of his targets for a team-leading 81 yards ... Scored State’s first touchdown of the season after breaking a tackle on a 27 yard reception ... at Arizona Wildcats (9/10): Had five receptions for a team-leading 63 yards ... at LSU(9/17):Had four catches for a team-leading 67 yards and a touchdown ... Bowling Green (9/24): Caught one pass for 14 yards ... Texas A&M (10/1): Hauled in five passes for a career-high 134 yards including a 75-yard touchdown reception ... Arkansas Razorbacks (10/8): Had one reception for nine yards ... at Kentucky Wildcats (10/15): Caught a pass for 15 yards ... at Alabama Crimson Tide (10/22): Snagged a career-high eight receptions for 73 yards to lead the team ... Auburn (11/5): Led the team with 84 receiving yards on six receptions and a pair of touchdowns ... Georgia (11/12): Had a pair of catches for 23 yards ... ETSU (11/19): Made four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown ... at Ole Miss (11/24): Caught the go-ahead touchdown on a 22-yard reception in the fourth quarter of State’s Egg Bowl win.

2021 (True Freshman Season) Appeared in 10 games while making three starts for the Bulldogs ... Had 18 catches for 252 receiving yards and five touchdowns ... Louisiana Tech (9/4): Had three catches for 55 yards in his collegiate debut ... at Vanderbilt Commodores (10/23): Made a season-high five receptions for 52 yards while scoring his first career touchdown ... Kentucky (10/30): Had one catch for 25 receiving yards ... at Arkansas (11/6): Had four catches for a season-high 63 yards and two touchdown catches against the Razorbacks on the road ... at Auburn (11/13): Had 22 receiving yards on a pair of receptions ... vs. Texas Tech (12/28): Had a pair of catches for 32 receiving yards and a touchdown in the 2021 Liberty Bowl.

High School Prepped at Eufaula High School under head coach Ed Rigby … Three-star prospect per ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports … Among ESPN’s top 35 prospects in the state of Alabama … Did not play football prior to his junior year … As a senior, caught 55 passes for 945 yards and 13 touchdowns … Also completed both of his passing attempts for 53 total yards and one touchdown ... Punted 15 times with a long of 50 yards … As a junior, totaled 957 receiving yards on 45 catches with 14 touchdowns … Added 52 punt return yards for 1,009 all-purpose yards … Also played basketball … Committed to MSU on November 30, 2020.

Personal Born Rodarius Jaiquan Thomas on July 28, 2002 … Son of Courtney Thomas and Rodney McCoy … Twitter handle is @rodarius_Thomas.