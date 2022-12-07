The transfer portal has been incredibly active this week, and Florida State is looking to bolster its roster for next season. The Seminoles have developed a strong track record at bringing in defensive linemen through the portal, and Mike Norvell and his staff just added another in former Miami Hurricanes DT Darrell Jackson.

Jackson, a top target at a position of need, comes to Tallahassee via Miami (FL), where he transferred after starting his career for the Maryland Terrapins. Jackson started all 12 games this past season and recorded 27 tackles (4.5 for loss) and 3 sacks. The 6’6”, 300 pounder was one of very few bright spots for a porous Canes defense, earning a 72.4 grade from PFF.

Jackson will be expected to immediately impact the defensive line rotation for FSU. Since this is his second transfer, Jackson will need a waiver for immediate eligibility. That shouldn’t be a problem based on prior reports that Jackson wants to be closer to home due to an ill family member.

**NoleThruandThru thoughts: the NCAA should hand out a waiver to each of the Miami (FL) transfers for having to suffer the trauma of playing under Mario Cristobal this past season.

As a prep prospect at Gadsden County High School in Havana, Florida, Jackson played alongside current Seminole defensive lineman Joshua Farmer. Now the two get to team up again in Tallahassee.

From his Miami (FL) bio: