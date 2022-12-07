The transfer portal has been incredibly active this week, and Florida State is looking to bolster its roster for next season. The Seminoles have developed a strong track record at bringing in defensive linemen through the portal, and Mike Norvell and his staff just added another in former Miami Hurricanes DT Darrell Jackson.
Jackson, a top target at a position of need, comes to Tallahassee via Miami (FL), where he transferred after starting his career for the Maryland Terrapins. Jackson started all 12 games this past season and recorded 27 tackles (4.5 for loss) and 3 sacks. The 6’6”, 300 pounder was one of very few bright spots for a porous Canes defense, earning a 72.4 grade from PFF.
Jackson will be expected to immediately impact the defensive line rotation for FSU. Since this is his second transfer, Jackson will need a waiver for immediate eligibility. That shouldn’t be a problem based on prior reports that Jackson wants to be closer to home due to an ill family member.
**NoleThruandThru thoughts: the NCAA should hand out a waiver to each of the Miami (FL) transfers for having to suffer the trauma of playing under Mario Cristobal this past season.
As a prep prospect at Gadsden County High School in Havana, Florida, Jackson played alongside current Seminole defensive lineman Joshua Farmer. Now the two get to team up again in Tallahassee.
From his Miami (FL) bio:
2022 (Sophomore): Started the season off with a solo tackle against Southern Miss (Sept. 10)…Posted two tackles and one sack for a loss of two yards at Texas A&M (Sept. 17)…Posted three tackles against MTSU (Sept. 24)…Led Miami in tackles posting seven, including five solo, one sack for a loss of three yards and 1.5 tackles for a loss of four yards against the North Carolina Tar Heels (Oct. 8)…Compiled three tackles, including two solo, in win at Virginia Tech (Oct. 15)…Posted two solo tackles, including one sack for a loss of three yards against the Duke Blue Devils (Oct. 22)…Had two tackles, including one solo, in win at the Virginia Cavaliers (Oct. 29)…Posted two tackles and one tackle for a loss against Florida State Seminoles (Nov. 5)…Had two tackles in win at Georgia Tech (Nov. 12)…Posted two tackles and one pass breakup at Clemson Tigers (Nov. 19)…Notched a tackle against the Pittsburgh Panthers (Nov. 26).
Before Miami: Spent true freshman season (2021) at Maryland, where he appeared in all 13 games with one start…Finished with 22 tackles (15 solo)…Made first start of career in Pinstripe Bowl win over Virginia Tech, where he tied a career high with six tackles…Posted six tackles in win at Illinois Fighting Illini.
High School: Ranked No. 44 strongside defensive end in nation by Rivals out of high school…Played defensive end, defensive tackle and tight end at Gadsden County High School … Helped lead Gadsden County to 6-2 record in 2020, tallying 23 tackles (17 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery.
