Noles News: FSU aiming to secure 10-win season

Recruiting

Florida State offered Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver transfer Rara Thomas on Tuesday — snce entering the transfer portal on Monday, he’s received offers from Auburn, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, UCF, Utah, and West Virginia, among others.

Class of 2023 football commits

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Brock Glenn (TN)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Samuel Singleton Jr. (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 5 star Hykeem Williams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 3 star JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tavion Gadson (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keldric Faulk (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Blake Nichelson (CA)

LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Ja’Bril Rawls (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Kenton “KJ” Kirkland (FL)

Transfer portal additions

RUNNING BACK: Caziah Holmes (Penn State)

Football

Florida State's program took a BIG step in 2022 #AlwaysCFB | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/Q1jVKlLPY6 — Always College Football (@AlwaysCFB) December 6, 2022

The returns tomorrow with the first of three new episodes over the next month#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/cBurS1vjHF — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 6, 2022

A new challenger (or rather, collaborator) has entered the FSU NIL space — The Battles End, fronted by a familiar name and face in Ingram Smith, debuted yesterday in major fashion, announcing several signees of which the biggest was possible NFL Draft prospect linebacker Kalen DeLoach.

DeLoach announced his return for the 2023 season, the latest name to declare his intentions for another year in Tallahassee.

Conversely, a longtime Florida State Seminoles athlete hit the transfer portal on Tuesday, with wide receiver Keyshawn Helton jumping in after taking a backseat during the 2022 season.

“Coach Norvell and Coach JP gave me a lot of promises and to this day they’ve kept every promise. They haven’t lied to me. They told me they’d give me their best, and they’ve given it to me every day.”#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/klh1JEEqqH — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 6, 2022

The countdown is on to the Cheez-It Bowl between FSU and the Oklahoma Sooners — Florida State remains a 7-point favorite according to DraftKings:

▪️ Head Coach Mike Norvell

▪️ Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff

https://t.co/OpFBTiqR8b#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/pr3mKPWEOj — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) December 6, 2022

What a special night and honored to be in attendance to celebrate the GREAT @MarvinJonesJets induction to the @NFFNetwork HOF! Well earned and forever appreciated for all you did for the #NoleFamily Great having Ron Sellers, @SeminoleAlford and Chairman Collins all there! https://t.co/ahz8p8XuKt pic.twitter.com/ithfB7X6Xc — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) December 7, 2022

Today we head to Orlando for our site visit.We will visit the hotel property for team meeting space, team practice site and begin laying out the daily Eq. plan for the upcoming game. Appreciate the opportunity to work with such a great bowl organization.@CheezItBowl @cheezit — Seminoles Equipment (@SeminolesEQ) December 6, 2022

⁰⁰our Man of the Year, @DerwinJames pic.twitter.com/IoIaw7UxHV — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 6, 2022

Basketball

Sophomore forward Makayla Timpson was named a “Top 10 Sophomore To Watch” by the women’s basketball media platform Her Hoop Stats.

From FSU Sports Info:

The Edison, Ga., native has gotten off to a roaring start in her second season. Timpson is averaging 13.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, shooting 61.8 percent (55-of-89) and averages 2.3 blocked shots per game. She is one of only four players in the country averaging at least 10 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game. Timpson is on a streak of four consecutive double-doubles, and owns five double-doubles for the season. She ranks in the Top 10 nationally in blocks (sixth), rebounds (sixth) and double-doubles (ninth). Timpson is the first Seminole to record four straight double-doubles since WNBA All-Star Natasha Howard also had four consecutive in the 2013-14 season. The school record for consecutive double-doubles within a season is six by Cherry Rivers in the 1978-79 year. Timpson is one of seven Seminoles to record four straight double-doubles, but no Seminole besides Rivers has recorded five straight. In the ACC, Timpson ranks first in field goal percentage, rebounds and blocked shots. She was an All-ACC Freshman in the 2021-22 season.

Soccer

Senior midfielder Jenna Nighswonger was selected as an Academic All-American by the College Sports Communicators after putting up a a 3.94 GPA (finance).

From FSU Sports Info:

She was named a United Soccer Coaches First Team All-American and had a career-high in points (28), assists (16) and goals (six). Nighswonger was named to the TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week three times and was named the TDS and College Soccer News National Player of the Week on October 18 after recording three assists against No. 12 Duke. She was named First Team All-Atlantic Region and to the All-ACC First Team and was named the ACC Tournament MVP after finishing with two goals and an assist against No. 2 North Carolina and No. 4 Notre Dame.

All Sports

Florida State volleyball graduate student middle blocker Emily Ryan was named to the AVCA East Region Honorable Mention on Tuesday morning after leading the Seminoles in blocks with 119 — her 1.08 blocks per set ranked 10th in the ACC.