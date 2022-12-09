UPDATED: Florida State of Recruiting: What to watch for this weekend

The first full week of December is upon us, which means significant movement in the college football recruiting calendar. The transfer portal “officially” opened on December 5, though dozens of prospects had already made their intentions clear. There are also two official visit weekends remaining (12/9 and 12/16) before the Early Signing Period (December 21-23 this year).

Mike Norvell and the Florida State football coaching staff have accumulated 16 commitments from high school prospects along with two transfers, former Penn State running back Caziah Holmes and former Miami (FL) defensive tackle Darrell Jackson.

The coaches hit the road last week, checking in on commitments and targets from coast to coast, conducting several in-home visits, and setting the stage for the two upcoming official visit weekends.

The Three Stars are here to tell you what to watch for this weekend, the first of two big visitor weekends for the Seminoles. We will keep the list of expected official visitors for the weekend running as we get updates and are able to share.

December 9-11 expected visitors

Portal TE Kyle Morlock (Shorter University) : The Seminoles are battling with the Tennessee Volunteers among several others for Morlock, a Division II All-American with great hands. The Seminoles hosted Morlock and his family for the UF game, which is significant because it was the only game day atmosphere Morlock was able to witness in person. It will be interesting to see how Morlock adjusts to major college football but his frame and athleticism make it a gamble well worth taking.

: The Seminoles are battling with the Tennessee Volunteers among several others for Morlock, a Division II All-American with great hands. The Seminoles hosted Morlock and his family for the UF game, which is significant because it was the only game day atmosphere Morlock was able to witness in person. It will be interesting to see how Morlock adjusts to major college football but his frame and athleticism make it a gamble well worth taking. Portal TE Jaheim Bell ( South Carolina Gamecocks ) : Bell, originally recruited by FSU as a high school prospect, developed into a versatile offensive weapon for the Gamecocks. The Seminoles are thought to be the leader for Bell, who would instantly bring experience, production, versatility, and starting potential to a unit that desperately needs playmakers. This weekend could see FSU lock him up.

: Bell, originally recruited by FSU as a high school prospect, developed into a versatile offensive weapon for the Gamecocks. The Seminoles are thought to be the leader for Bell, who would instantly bring experience, production, versatility, and starting potential to a unit that desperately needs playmakers. This weekend could see FSU lock him up. Portal OL Jeremiah Byers (UTEP) : Byers is coming off a First Team All-Conference season and is considered one of the top offensive linemen in the transfer portal. Alex Atkins immediately targeted Byers, who has a wealth of experience at right tackle but can also slide inside if needed. FSU will have to fight off other suitors such as the Oklahoma Sooners, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Missouri Tigers and will try to lock down Byers this weekend.

: Byers is coming off a First Team All-Conference season and is considered one of the top offensive linemen in the transfer portal. Alex Atkins immediately targeted Byers, who has a wealth of experience at right tackle but can also slide inside if needed. FSU will have to fight off other suitors such as the Oklahoma Sooners, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Missouri Tigers and will try to lock down Byers this weekend. Portal DB Davonte Brown ( UCF Knights ) : Brown, a bona fide starting CB for UCF the past two seasons, is a very talented player in his own right. What makes him even more intriguing is that his younger brother is current FSU target Damari Brown. Could the brothers end up playing in the same defensive backfield? Only time will tell, but Davonte is absolutely a take regardless of what Damari decides. FSU will push hard for Brown to join fellow former-Knight Tatum Bethune.

: Brown, a bona fide starting CB for UCF the past two seasons, is a very talented player in his own right. What makes him even more intriguing is that his younger brother is current FSU target Damari Brown. Could the brothers end up playing in the same defensive backfield? Only time will tell, but Davonte is absolutely a take regardless of what Damari decides. FSU will push hard for Brown to join fellow former-Knight Tatum Bethune. DL Reuben Bain (thought to be between Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes ) : Bain will be in town for his official visit to FSU. Josh and I both get Bissainthe vibes from Bain’s recruitment: genuine affection for and interest in FSU, but giving Miami every chance to seal the deal. He officially visits Coral Gables next weekend, and I expect him to be a ‘Cane in the end now that Louisville is in coaching upheaval.

: Bain will be in town for his official visit to FSU. Josh and I both get Bissainthe vibes from Bain’s recruitment: genuine affection for and interest in FSU, but giving Miami every chance to seal the deal. He officially visits Coral Gables next weekend, and I expect him to be a ‘Cane in the end now that Louisville is in coaching upheaval. LB Kamren Robinson ( Virginia Cavaliers commit) : Robinson is likely a new name for many Seminole fans. The coaches have worked the past few weeks to bring Robinson in for a visit. While Robinson doesn’t have an ideal frame for a linebacker, he is very athletic and has a high football IQ with great instincts. He will need a couple of years in the S&C program but could develop into a strong starting LB as long as he isn’t pressed into action too soon.

: Robinson is likely a new name for many Seminole fans. The coaches have worked the past few weeks to bring Robinson in for a visit. While Robinson doesn’t have an ideal frame for a linebacker, he is very athletic and has a high football IQ with great instincts. He will need a couple of years in the S&C program but could develop into a strong starting LB as long as he isn’t pressed into action too soon. ATH Edwin Joseph (thought to be between Auburn Tigers , Florida State, South Carolina Gamecocks , and Louisville Cardinals ) : Edwin Joseph returns to Tallahassee this weekend, and you can bet Hykeem Williams will be in his ear the entire time (in-person or via phone). Joseph is a versatile athlete who could play WR or DB at the next level and will undoubtedly be in contention for special teams burn. The Seminoles like him on defense, and Joseph reportedly has a 6’6” wingspan and all the tools to develop into a shutdown corner.

: Edwin Joseph returns to Tallahassee this weekend, and you can bet Hykeem Williams will be in his ear the entire time (in-person or via phone). Joseph is a versatile athlete who could play WR or DB at the next level and will undoubtedly be in contention for special teams burn. The Seminoles like him on defense, and Joseph reportedly has a 6’6” wingspan and all the tools to develop into a shutdown corner. UPDATED: DB Conrad Hussey (Penn State Nittany Lions commit): FSU made a consistent push for Hussey over the past few months, and it has paid off in an official visit this weekend. The St. Thomas Aquinas standout safety previously took an unofficial visit to FSU over the summer. Hussey runs track for STA, is a team leader, and has all the tools to become a multi-year starting safety at the next level. This is a BIG development.

We will be sure to update this list as changes occur. Stick with us in the most recent Recruiting and Portal Thread!