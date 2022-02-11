It’s finally time to turn the page and officially kick off our #Tribe23 recruiting threads! It’s very early in the process, but FSU’s 2023 class has four commitments and ranks 14th nationally (2nd in the ACC behind the Louisville Cardinals).
Who’ll be the next to visit, commit, or decommit? As always, head below for all the links to our recruiting content, check out the comment section to keep up to date on the latest Florida State Seminoles football recruiting news, and be sure to post any questions, mock classes, or comments.
Tomahawk Nation also rolled out a new podcast channel called Everything Noles, which also includes our rebranded recruiting podcast, The Florida State of Recruiting Podcast: The Three Stars. Check out our first episode right here and check back in this article as we’ll list links to each podcast we record, for your convenience.
For those of you on social media, The Three Stars have a Twitter account that you can follow!
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheThree_Stars
Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023
(click on names for links to commitment articles)
Class of 2023 football commits
QUARTERBACK: 4 star Chris Parson (TN)
WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)
TIGHT END: 3 star Randy Pittman (FL)
DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)
