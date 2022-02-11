Early Friday evening, Jayden Wayne was offered by head coach Mike Norvell, defensive ends coach John Papuchis, and the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Wayne is a 6’5 245 pound defensive lineman from Tacoma, WA.

The Class of 2023 prospect attends Lincoln High School and has a 99 rating (5-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 30th best player in his class (4th best DL and best player in Washington state).

Wayne already holds from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, North Carolina Tar Heels, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oklahoma Sooners, Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, TCU Horned Frogs, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans, Utah Utes, Virginia Tech Hokies, and Washington Huskies, among others.

