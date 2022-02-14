Noles News: Super Bowl, basketball woes, baseball around the corner

Football

A trio of Noles competed for the illustrious Lombardi trophy on Sunday and Cam Akers along with Jalen Ramsey were able to take it home after winning Super Bowl LVI (23-20.)

Another Seminole made it into the hall of fame:

He invented the Lambeau leap. He was the key player in the legendary ‘Puntrooskie’ play at Clemson. He picked off Gino Torretta on the first play from scrimmage in ‘89 vs. the hated Hurricanes. And now he’s headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Recruiting

West coast 2023 5-star Jayden Wayne picked up an offer from Florida State,

and if you’ve ever wondered what a showdown between FSU commits, flips, and de-commits would look like Tomahawk Nation’s own NoleThruandThru wrote up an excellent breakdown on the matter detailing the drama involved over the past decade.

If you are a recruitnik, these guys are good. I think someone hired them for a reason:

Basketball

In a drought, missing key pieces on both sides of the game plan, men’s basketball fell to North Carolina (94-74.)

Women’s basketball lost to Miami (76-59.)

Other sports

Baseball is rounding the corner and softball is on a 4-0 run.

We see you Adriaan.

EXCUSE ME ADRIAAN‼️‼️‼️‼️



He just ran the SECOND-FASTEST time in at 13:09.30 #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/9MqkBwIUiJ — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) February 13, 2022

There are 12 days until the ninth annual Florida State matchup at the Seminole Legacy Golf Course.