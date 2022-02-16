Early Wednesday evening, Olaus Alinen was offered over the phone by offensive coordinator Alex Atkins and the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Alinen is a 6’6 315 pound offensive tackle originally from Finland.

The Class of 2023 prospect attends The Loomis Chaffee School (Windsor, CT) and has a 94 rating (4-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 127th best player in his class (13th best OT and best player in Connecticut).

Alinen already holds from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Arizona State Sun Devils, Auburn Tigers, Boston College Eagles, Duke Blue Devils, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Indiana Hoosiers, Kentucky Wildcats, LSU Tigers, Maryland Terrapins, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma Sooners, Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Pittsburgh Panthers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Stanford Cardinal, Syracuse Orange, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, USC Trojans, Virginia Cavaliers, and West Virginia Mountaineers, among others.

From Brian Dohn of 247:

Massive frame with slight plus length and position versatility as a right or left tackle. Bends well and has fluidity and flexibility throughout frame. Moved from Finland to United States for junior season. Father played in NFL Europe and was in several NFL camps. Combines impressive strength and athleticism. Is forceful with initial punch and is physical. Plays aggressively and remains engaged on blocks. Tough for defenders to disengage. Sinks hips and uncoils well when engaging defender. Is consistent with hand placement and is quick to place inside on defenders. Shows foot speed and is technically sound with steps when pulling. Has body control to block at second level in space. Is quick to scrape and get to linebackers. Solid in pass pro because of his length and ability to move laterally but has to work on kick step. Is able to mirror but sometimes reaches rather than staying patient in base. Has to make sure he keeps size in check. Multi-year starter at high-level college program. Mid round NFL draft potential with ability to improve stock with continued development.

Tomahawk Nation spoke to Alinen shortly after he received the offer, which he called an “honor”, and he said he might try to get down to FSU during the summer.

