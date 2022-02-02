 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: What record should Florida State fans expect this coming season?

At the very least, Noles must gain bowl eligibility.

By Josh Pick
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 27 Florida State at Florida Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Recruiting

Your one stop shop for National Signing Day (although the day has lost some of its luster):

Florida State Seminoles quarterback commit Chris Parson is a boss on and off the field:

Moves are still being made in the transfer portal, but it should be rather slow for Florida State until the spring:

Football

The ACC released FSU’s schedule last night:

What are your main takeaways?

How many wins should fans expect? What are your best-case, worst-case, and realistic scenarios?

Good on Louisville Cardinals DB transfer Greedy Vance:

Is FSU finally getting into the NIL game?

We heard from new defensive backs Sam McCall and Azareye’h Thomas on Tuesday:

Did the guys miss anyone? Who’s too high or too low?

Kevin Steele’s still getting paid to coach?

Wonder if Mario will get an offensive coordinator before spring practice...

Basketball

Leonard Hamilton’s Noles are headed to the upstate of South Carolina in desperate need of a win:

But they enter the game as underdogs:

NFL Noles

Congrats to Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat on making the NFL Pro Bowl:

Jermaine Johnson will be in this section soon enough, and he’s already earning rave reviews during Senior Bowl practice:

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Johnson ranked 20th among NFL Draft prospects:

Rank: 20

Jermaine Johnson II

Florida State · Edge · Senior (RS)

Johnson transferred from Georgia to Florida State for his final college season and put up monster numbers for the Seminoles. He has ideal size, length and quickness. As a pass rusher, he has a quick get-off, but he needs to lengthen his stride and gain more ground. He uses his length to snatch/pull tackles (SEE: sack/forced fumble/TD return vs. Clemson) to collect sacks. He also has a steady bull rush to walk tackles back to the quarterback. He does have hip tightness when he gets to the high side of his pass rush. Against the run, he uses his length to keep blockers away from his frame and he sets the edge consistently. He runs well and his effort is very good on the back side. Overall, Johnson should be a three-down player early in his career.

NBA Noles

Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes getting some NBA All-Star weekend love:

Baseball

The season’s getting closer every day, and TN’s resident expert Brett Nevitt is all over it:

Women’s Sports

Coach Lonni’s squad getting more pre-season praise from the pundits:

Miscellaneous

Daniel Berger and Brooks Koepka are both ranked in the top 20 of the world. They join former Texas Longhorns standouts Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth, giving those two schools this distinction:

Berger tries to defend his title at Pebble Beach this week against Spieth and others.

