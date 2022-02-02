Noles News: What record should Florida State fans expect this coming season?

Recruiting

Your one stop shop for National Signing Day (although the day has lost some of its luster):

Florida State Seminoles quarterback commit Chris Parson is a boss on and off the field:

Myboy @C_Parson2 talk to me and recruit me more than half the coaches that offered me fsu yall Definitely got yall One of the Ones — santana fleming (@6Takemdeep) February 2, 2022

Moves are still being made in the transfer portal, but it should be rather slow for Florida State until the spring:

Football

The ACC released FSU’s schedule last night:

What are your main takeaways?

How many wins should fans expect? What are your best-case, worst-case, and realistic scenarios?

Good on Louisville Cardinals DB transfer Greedy Vance:

This makes 2 weeks straight that a newcomer has gotten the FSU Defensive Back “Academic All-Star” for the week! Great job @iam_jvxiiii, you represent the CLIMB and make the future bright at FSU! #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/imtsN8kgxS — Marcus Woodson (@Coach_MWoodson) January 29, 2022

Is FSU finally getting into the NIL game?

Related 3 FSU football players sign NIL deals through Rising Spear

We heard from new defensive backs Sam McCall and Azareye’h Thomas on Tuesday:

Did the guys miss anyone? Who’s too high or too low?

Which transfer players will have the biggest impact in 2022? Check out how @DustyDvoracek & @dannykanell ranked their picks for power players next season. #DDSXM pic.twitter.com/wBOXFDzQqU — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) February 1, 2022

Kevin Steele’s still getting paid to coach?

Kevin Steele has signed a deal to become @CanesFootball’s defensive coordinator, sources tell ESPN. Steele had been pursued by @TerpsFootball and the two sides were in the process of trying to finalize a deal last week, but Mario Cristobal has locked up Steele to be Miami’s DC. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) February 1, 2022

Wonder if Mario will get an offensive coordinator before spring practice...

Ken Dorsey’s hiring as the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator means the Miami grad will not be the Hurricanes’ OC. That was a possibility, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ, if Dorsey didn’t get an NFL OC job — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 1, 2022

Basketball

Leonard Hamilton’s Noles are headed to the upstate of South Carolina in desperate need of a win:

Brb Tally…we’ve got some business to take care of #NewBlood pic.twitter.com/h6HdBiGqa2 — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) February 1, 2022

But they enter the game as underdogs:

FSU basketball opens as a 4-point road dog in tomorrow's game at Clemson — Basketball School (@MichaelRogner) February 1, 2022

NFL Noles

Congrats to Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat on making the NFL Pro Bowl:

Don’t Sweat the technique!@SweatyJ_9 has been named to the Pro Bowl after replacing Nick Bosa, who is unable to participate due to injury.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/iJjZ79pupC — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 1, 2022

Jermaine Johnson will be in this section soon enough, and he’s already earning rave reviews during Senior Bowl practice:

Jermaine Johnson making money today. Dude looks outstanding pic.twitter.com/j0AWwjOOzM — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) February 1, 2022

#Lions HC Duce Staley picked Kentucky OL Darian Kinnard and Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson for post-practice 1-on-1. Rep 1 winner: Johnson pic.twitter.com/fWCpMkMGnd — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 1, 2022

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Johnson ranked 20th among NFL Draft prospects:

Rank: 20 Jermaine Johnson II Florida State · Edge · Senior (RS) Johnson transferred from Georgia to Florida State for his final college season and put up monster numbers for the Seminoles. He has ideal size, length and quickness. As a pass rusher, he has a quick get-off, but he needs to lengthen his stride and gain more ground. He uses his length to snatch/pull tackles (SEE: sack/forced fumble/TD return vs. Clemson) to collect sacks. He also has a steady bull rush to walk tackles back to the quarterback. He does have hip tightness when he gets to the high side of his pass rush. Against the run, he uses his length to keep blockers away from his frame and he sets the edge consistently. He runs well and his effort is very good on the back side. Overall, Johnson should be a three-down player early in his career.

NBA Noles

Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes getting some NBA All-Star weekend love:

Here are the rookies selected for the Rising Stars game by assistant coaches: pic.twitter.com/XM33lJzJqG — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 2, 2022

Baseball

The season’s getting closer every day, and TN’s resident expert Brett Nevitt is all over it:

Women’s Sports

Coach Lonni’s squad getting more pre-season praise from the pundits:

Our highest preseason ranking yet!



We are ranked No. 4️⃣ in the @NFCAorg Top-25#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/fVtA2eLrlZ — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 1, 2022

Miscellaneous

Daniel Berger and Brooks Koepka are both ranked in the top 20 of the world. They join former Texas Longhorns standouts Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth, giving those two schools this distinction:

Florida State is one of only two NCAA schools in the country with multiple players in the Top 20 of the World Golf Rankings! #GoNoles @BKoepka @DanielBerger59 pic.twitter.com/H3a3ZPwVWr — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) January 31, 2022

Berger tries to defend his title at Pebble Beach this week against Spieth and others.

We're back for our weekly ACC Performer of the Week post



Trey and Lauren are this week's winners.



https://t.co/MTTNf2hicB#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/OjFToB8RAB — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) February 1, 2022