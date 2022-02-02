Mike Norvell makes another recruiting staff hire

Word has come out that Mike Norvell is hiring a familiar face to his recruiting support staff in a yet to be determined role. Justin Crouse, who has served as the Director of Player Personnel at Memphis for the past several seasons, including 2019 under Norvell, will be relocating to Tallahassee.

Crouse, who boasts over 25 years of experience in college and the NFL, held a similar role at Florida Atlantic University in 2018 sandwiched between years in Memphis. He has also crossed paths with Randy Shannon, working in recruiting and operations under the current FSU co-DC when he was coaching in Coral Gables.

Entering a crucial third year as Head Coach of the Seminoles, Norvell is looking to add experience and organization to the recruiting support staff. In Crouse, he will have a familiar and dependable face to assist him in elevating the room.

From his FAU bio: