Mike Norvell makes another recruiting staff hire

Word has come out that Mike Norvell is hiring a familiar face to his recruiting support staff in a yet to be determined role. Justin Crouse, who has served as the Director of Player Personnel at Memphis for the past several seasons, including 2019 under Norvell, will be relocating to Tallahassee.
Crouse, who boasts over 25 years of experience in college and the NFL, held a similar role at Florida Atlantic University in 2018 sandwiched between years in Memphis. He has also crossed paths with Randy Shannon, working in recruiting and operations under the current FSU co-DC when he was coaching in Coral Gables.
Entering a crucial third year as Head Coach of the Seminoles, Norvell is looking to add experience and organization to the recruiting support staff. In Crouse, he will have a familiar and dependable face to assist him in elevating the room.
From his FAU bio:
From 2015 to 2016, he served as the offensive recruiting coordinator for the University of Alabama-Birmingham. During the 2014 season, he served as the tight ends recruiting coordinator at Iowa Western.
He worked in the SEC for four years serving as the Coordinator of Recruiting Development at the University of Mississippi under Houston Nutt from 2010 to 2012. In 2013, he worked as a football administrator for Vanderbilt University under James Franklin.
Crouse’s first stint in South Florida came in 2006 when he was hired as a recruiting and operations assistant at the University of Miami, under Randy Shannon. Prior to UM, he worked for the New England Patriots as their SEC and southeastern region area scout.
In 1998, he was named assistant recruiting coordinator and assistant to the head coach at the University of Arkansas, a position he served for six years. In 2000, he briefly served as the team’s running backs coach in the absence of the team’s full-time coach.
He gained his first coaching experience at his alma mater, Murray State where he was on staff from 1994-97.
Crouse obtained a B.S in marketing from Murray State University in 1995.
