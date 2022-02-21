Noles News: Softball and baseball sweep, spring football around the corner

FLORIDA STATE — In an up and down weekend of Seminole sports, FSU baseball wrapped James Madison; complete with a tiny little bow to drop off at the post office. Meanwhile, the injury bug continues to plague men’s basketball and No. 5 softball handled five straight to remain undefeated at the Clearwater Invitational.

Football

Spring practice is just around the corner with media availability starting on March 1st, and it will be a peek into Tour of Duty and a dive into the spring season starting on the 5th. Head coach Mike Norvell’s pre-spring presser will be on the 4th along with position coaches and staff availability so be sure to look out for those.

Tomahawk Nation has been doing spring position previews with some insight on what to expect, a look at the roster, and the names you need to know heading into practice next month.

You can find them here:

Oregon Ducks transfer Mycah Pittman earned academic all-star of the week:

Congrats @MycahPittman on being named Academic All-Star of the week! Hard worker on and off the field! Continue the climb!! #fsu #climb pic.twitter.com/dDQQYvW14X — Ron Dugans (@r81dugans) February 18, 2022

And the #WORK continues:

“I think it speaks to the purpose of the team and the values we have as a program."



The @FSUFootball team gave back to one Tallahassee Boys and Girls Club Friday, and I think it's safe to say the athletes had just as much fun as the kids that got to meet them. pic.twitter.com/Xzx0cEhr9H — Alison Posey (@AlisonPosey14) February 19, 2022

Recruiting

Florida State extended an offer to 2023 four-star offensive lineman Olaus Alinen earlier this week.

For all things recruiting head on over to Florida State Seminoles Transfer Portal Thread #12 and Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘22 Recruiting Thread #11, talk to the guys in the know throughout our community, and find out about the latest.﻿

Basketball

Missing five of their key starters the men’s basketball team fell to Duke in Cameron on Saturday 70-88. Despite a promising start, there was not enough in the tank to hold off the Blue Devils.

A full breakdown of the game can be found here:

Women’s basketball suffered the same fate to a different team from the same state, losing to #24 North Carolina at home 64-49

Baseball/Softball

Spring sports have officially taken over and baseball, along with softball, have come out on top. Baseball took a successful sweep against James Madison winning the entire series this weekend.

FSU went 5-0 at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational, taking down No. 15 Tennessee 9-3. No. 9 Texas 9-2, No. 19 Michigan 2-1, No. 23 UCF 8-0, and No. 3 UCLA 4-3.

Mack Leonard is lighting it up for @FSU_Softball this season.



And it's all thanks to her betting on herself in the transfer portal.https://t.co/U6M5tsVbPf — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) February 19, 2022

All Sports

The following are press releases from FSU

For the second time in just over a week, FSU’s Loris Pourroy defeated a nationally ranked singles player helping to give the Florida State Seminoles men’s tennis team a big win, this time over No. 18 Mississippi State.

Sophomore Frederik Kjettrup is tied for 14th at the Watersound Invitational. Florida State Men’s Golf is 11th among the 14 participating teams at the Watersound Invitational, shooting a 9-over 297 in the first round.

Florida State senior Beatrice Wallin and sophomore Charlotte Heath carded scores of 70 and are in a tie for fifth in the individual standings, and the No. 26 Seminole Women’s Golf Team is in first place in the team standings after the first round of the power-packed season opening Moon Invitational at the Suntree Country Club.

The 2022 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships came to a close on Saturday night at the McAuley Aquatics Center with No. 21/24 Florida State swimming and diving contributing more personal bests in addition to an NCAA automatic time — Arijus Pavlidi qualified for his first ACC Championship final by swimming the second-fastest time in the 200 back at 1:41.23 in prelims, which was just off the school record set by Andy Hodgson in 2009 at 1:41.11. His swim was also under the 2021 NCAA invited cut time.

If you want to help endorse future Seminoles, progress their ventures, and help mold the future of FSU athletics don't hesitate to check out Rising Spear and FSU NIL Directory.