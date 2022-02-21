The new era of college football arrived last summer with open season for student-athletes to cash in on their name, image and likeness.

Recruiting has added a new (or maybe old depending on how pure you believe the sport has been in the past) aspect that requires programs to have boosters willing and able to win bidding wars to land the nation’s best players and compete at the highest level.

So do the Florida State Seminoles have the pockets to keep up? Does their current run of missing bowl games hold them back? And how can they capitalize on this new NIL system and push themselves to the forefront?

Brian Pellerin, Jon Marchant and Juan Montalvo answer those questions and look toward how the program fits into the future of college football as the sport’s leadership eyes the next evolution as well.

You can listen, subscribe, rate, and review the show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and be sure to let us know what you think in the comments.