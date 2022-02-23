Noles News: Spring football approaches, softball moves up in rankings

Recruiting

Florida State made the top eight for 2023 four-star defensive line prospect Zavion Hardy:

For all things recruiting head on over to our transfer portal thread and our Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff.

Football

We’re getting closer and closer to the start of spring practice:

Two Florida State football players announced merch lines yesterday — running back Treshaun Ward and linebacker Kalen DeLoach:

I'm excited to partner with the top NIL apparel company, @CampusMogul. Grab some of my custom gear to support my NIL efforts: https://t.co/JQjfMjCoqi. #KingOfTheSpring pic.twitter.com/fRqV4s3XhJ — Treshaun Ward (@9mxvi_) February 23, 2022

A look into the roster transformation that FSU has undergone this offseason:

An NFL.com mock draft has Jermaine Johnson going top ten — No. 9 to the Denver Broncos.

one of one. pic.twitter.com/2XxdZjs7Y2 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) February 22, 2022

Tomahawk Nation has been doing spring position previews with some insight on what to expect, a look at the roster, and the names you need to know heading into practice next month.

Today, our special teams preview will be dropping — you can find the previous ones here:

Baseball

Florida State baseball came crashing down to earth after a season-opening series sweep, falling to Jacksonville in a mid-week matchup.

Softball

FSU softball is now No. 3 in the country after a dominating performance at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational:

We are up to No. 3️⃣ in this week's polls! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/zbex5H6xF8 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 22, 2022

Prince Akeem Joeffer took a deeper dive into the Seminoles’ big weekend — a performance that earned Kathryn Sandercock NFCA National Pitcher of the Week as well as ACC Pitcher of the Week, while Michaela Edenfield was named ACC Player of the Week after going .400 with three home runs and two doubles for a total of six RBI.

An NIL deal for one of Florida State softball’s best:

Sunday Golds & Company is proud to announce Sydney Sherrill as it’s first NIL athlete!! Get ready because her first shirt will be coming out soon! We are so excited to have you @sydneysherrilll pic.twitter.com/27hUovAv5I — Caylan Arnold (@ArnoldCaylan) February 22, 2022

All Sports

The following are from press releases via FSU Sports Info

Florida State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford announced Tuesday that volleyball coach Chris Poole has signed a contract extension that takes him through the 2024 season.

The Florida State women’s golf team won the team championship at the Moon Invitational at the Suntree Country Club, with three Seminoles – Charlotte Heath (fourth), Beatrice Wallin (tied for fifth), and Amelia Williamson (ninth) – finishing in the top 10 of the individual standings.

The Florida State track and field team will head to Blacksburg, Va., for the 2021 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships, which begin on Thursday and conclude on Saturday.

For the second week in a row FSU’s Loris Pourroy has been named the ACC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week. Pourroy led the Seminoles to a key road victory over the 18th-ranked Bulldogs securing two of the Seminole’s four points to clinch the match.